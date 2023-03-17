Canadian Pacific Railway statement

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

CALGARY, March 17, 2023 – Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (“CP”) today declared that, on April 14, 2023, it will exercise the authority conferred by Surface's March 15 decision Transportation Board (“STB”) of the United States and will combine with Kansas City Southern (“KCS”) to create Canadian Pacific Kansas City (“CPKC”), the first and only single-track railroad to will connect the US, Mexico and Canada. CP also announced today the executive leadership team that will lead CPKC.

“Our new combined rail company will create a unique, single-track network connecting three nations and immediately inject new competition into the North American rail industry when our supply chains need it most,” said Keith Creel, CP President and CEO.

“The public, environmental, competitive, and safety benefits of this historic combination, clearly recognized by America's Surface Transportation Board (“STB”), are extraordinary for our employees, our communities, our passengers, and the American economy.”

“Under the leadership of an exceptional group of rail executives announced today, CPKC will bring new options to rail users while improving service and generating new investment in our rail network,” added Creel.

“Taken together, all of these benefits will create jobs and fuel economic growth in North America.

We acknowledge the deep and careful consideration that went into the STB's decision, including the conditions attached to ensure that the public benefits of the transaction are realized and that any potential harm is avoided.

We intend to participate cooperatively and proactively assist the STB during the supervision process, as well as respect the conditions imposed by the STB,” Creel said. As previously announced, Keith Creel will serve as the President and CEO of CPKC. The following are the anticipated CPKC Senior Leaders, who are subject to formal appointment by the CPKC Board of Directors.

The executives listed below will report to the president and chief executive officer:

• Nadeem Velani, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. • John Brooks, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. • Mark Redd, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. • John Orr, Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer. • James Clements, Executive Vice President of Strategic Planning and Technology. • Jeff Ellis, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. • Warren Erdman, Executive Advisor for Strategic Projects. • Laird Pitz, Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. • Mike Foran, Senior Vice President and Manager of Network and Capacity. • Chad Rolstad, Vice President of Human Resources and Director of Culture. • Oscar Augusto Del Cueto Cuevas, president, general manager and executive representative of KCSM.

Pat Ottensmeyer, KCS President and CEO, has agreed to continue providing consulting services through the remainder of 2023 to ensure continuity on key initiatives involving the combined company and Mexico.

“Our senior leadership team is eager to come together to write the next chapter in the North American rail story,” Creel said. "This experienced team will guide our work so that there is a good integration for our customers, our employees and the North American supply chain."

CP completed its $31 billion acquisition of KCS on December 14, 2021. Immediately upon closing of the purchase, KCS shares were placed in a voting trust, ensuring that KCS would operate independently of CP during the regulatory review process.

Until CP takes control following the STB's March 15 decision and the voting trust is dissolved, CP and KCS will continue to operate independently. CPKC, which is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, will be the first rail line to connect to North America.

While still the smallest of the US Class 1 rail companies by revenue, the combined company will have a much larger and more competitive network, operating approximately 20,000 miles of track and employing approximately 20,000 people. The full integration of CP and KCS, which will enhance the benefits of the combination, is expected to occur over the next three years.

CPKC will bring a new safety standard to the North American rail industry. CP has been the safest route in North America for 17 years in a row, according to the train accident frequency ratio measured by the Federal Railroad Administration.

In 2022, CP had an all-time best frequency of 0.93, a rate nearly half what the company produced a decade ago and 69 percent lower than the Class 1 average. CP's safety, backed by its track record of sustained investments in core infrastructure and technology, aligns with KCS's similar culture, allowing the combined system to operate at the highest level of rail safety.

CPKC will implement the combination with safety as a priority in everything it does. In its decision to approve the combination, the STB noted that CPKC "should strengthen safety and benefit the environment." The STB's decision also highlighted a number of other anticipated benefits:

• “The Board expects this new single-track service to fuel rail traffic growth, moving some 64,000 truckload shipments from highway to rail annually, and to support investment in infrastructure, quality of service, and safety.”

• “Indeed, the approval of this transaction may even improve safety for the entire nation” and “therefore, any rail traffic diverted to CPKC from another rail will mean that traffic will be moved to a rail with a better safety record” .

• “The transaction is also expected to generate job growth throughout the CPKC system, adding more than 800 new union-represented jobs in the United States.”

• “The transaction will allow for improved one-way service for many carriers and will create a blend of synergies that will allow CPKC to compete vigorously with other Class 1 carriers by providing better service for less cost.”

CPKC has projected capital investments in new infrastructure of more than $275 million over the next three years to improve rail safety and capacity on CPKC's main line, which runs north-south centrally between Louisiana and the northern Midwest.

CPKC's anticipated environmental benefits include the avoidance of more than 1.6 million tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, due to the anticipated improvement in CPKC's operating efficiencies versus current operations, and another 300,000 tons of GHG emissions along with diverting 64,000 trucks to rail, for a total reduction of 1.9 million tons of GHG emissions over the next five years.

With CPKC's new intermodal services, 64,000 long-haul truck shipments per year will be diverted to rail, reducing total truck miles by nearly 2 billion miles over the next two decades, saving $ $750 million in highway maintenance costs. CPKC will also support the expansion of Amtrak and other passenger services on the CPKC network.