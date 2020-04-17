Crude exports during the declaration of Force Majeure are fulfilled according to the technical and operational capacities of EP Petroecuador
This Petroecuador release was published using machine translation.
The crude oil exports carried out by EP Petroecuador, while the Force Majeure declaration remains in force, will be carried out until the technical and operational capacities of the company allow it, therefore, loads are being made from the Maritime Terminal of Balao, Esmeraldas, in these last weeks.
The conditions of the operational facilities of EP Petroecuador allow these exports to be fulfilled, since, at present, the storage tanks have an inventory of crude oil, the same that because they are operational, allow exports to be made and, by Therefore, in these circumstances Force Majeure is not applicable.
The public company must comply with its contractual commitments, insofar as the technical and operational capacity so allows, for this reason, EP Petroecuador will export all the crude oil that is in its storage tanks and that is not prevented from export for technical or operational reasons.
These barrels of crude oil to be exported will generate economic income for the country, much-needed resources in this time of crisis.
It is worth clarifying that EP Petroecuador can apply the declaration of fortuitous case as long as the conditions and capacities to operate in a technical manner do not exist, otherwise it must comply with the existing commitments.
To continue reading, subscribe to BNamericas to get all the information in this article and access to related news items and reports.
News in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)
GeoPark announces record 2019 certified 2P reserves of 197 MMBOE valued at NPV10 of $2.8 billion
In Colombia: 1P, 2P and 3P reserve replacement ratios of 200+% and 2P reserves increased 10% to 129 MMBOE valued at $2.1 billion
Ecuador’s hydrocarbons sector requires political resolve
The country's economic future will depend on the government's ability to build-out the oil industry, according to a local lawyer.
Subscribe to BNamericas and gain access to thousands of project profiles, key contacts and news.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Block Arazá Este
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Block Espejo
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Block Perico
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Block Sahino
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Bloque 72
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Bloque 87
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Bloque 80
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Bloque 84
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Bloque 81
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Bloque 77
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Dygoil Cia., Ltda. (Dygoil)
-
The Ecuadorian firm Dygoil Cía. Ltda., established in Quito since 1986, performs in the national and foreign oil industry, providing services of steel cables, well reconditionin...
- Company: Consorcio Vinccler-Arotekh
- Company: Agencia de Regulación y Control Hidrocarburífero (ARCH)
-
Ecuador's hydrocarbons regulator Arch was created in 2010 to regulate, control and supervise the oil and gas activities of companies operating in the country. Arch is based in Q...
- Company: Triboilgas Cia Ltda. (Triboilgas)
- Company: PetroOriental S.A.
- Company: Refinería Del Pacífico Eloy Alfaro RDP-CEM (Refinería Del Pacífico)
-
Refinería del Pacífico Eloy Alfaro RDP-CEM is a mixed-ownership company made up of Ecuador's state-owned Empresa Pública de Hidrocarburos del Ecuador (Petroecuador) and state-ru...
- Company: Enap Sipetrol S.A., Sucursal Ecuador (Enap SIPEC)
-
Enap Sipetrol Ecuador is a branch of Chilean national oil company Enap, and started local operations in 2003 with a current output of approximately 13,400b/d. It has service con...
- Company: Consorcio Petroamazonas EP - Enap Sipetrol - Belorusneft
-
Petroamazonas EP Consortium - Enap Sipetrol - Belorusneft is a company formed in 2015 by the state oil companies Petroamazonas Ecuador S.A. (51%), Enap Sipetrol S.A. (42%) from ...