Ecuador
Press Release

Bnamericas Published: Friday, April 17, 2020
Trade Natural disasters / Health Crisis Crude oil
This Petroecuador release was published using machine translation.

The crude oil exports carried out by EP Petroecuador, while the Force Majeure declaration remains in force, will be carried out until the technical and operational capacities of the company allow it, therefore, loads are being made from the Maritime Terminal of Balao, Esmeraldas, in these last weeks.

The conditions of the operational facilities of EP Petroecuador allow these exports to be fulfilled, since, at present, the storage tanks have an inventory of crude oil, the same that because they are operational, allow exports to be made and, by Therefore, in these circumstances Force Majeure is not applicable.

The public company must comply with its contractual commitments, insofar as the technical and operational capacity so allows, for this reason, EP Petroecuador will export all the crude oil that is in its storage tanks and that is not prevented from export for technical or operational reasons.

These barrels of crude oil to be exported will generate economic income for the country, much-needed resources in this time of crisis.

It is worth clarifying that EP Petroecuador can apply the declaration of fortuitous case as long as the conditions and capacities to operate in a technical manner do not exist, otherwise it must comply with the existing commitments.

