Cuba closer to reactivating steel mill with over US$100mn Russian loan
Cuba plans to start in the coming week hot testing the electric arc furnace at the Antillana de Acero steel mill, which the government is reactivating with Russian financing of US$111mn, reported official newspaper Granma.
The date to open the remodeled mill, which is officially called the José Martí steel company and is the main metallurgical plant in Cuba, will be specified once operations start up, while civil construction is still advancing on rolling mill 250, Granma added. Some 85% of the investment, or around US$94mn, has been spent, it added.
In 2014, work resumed to reactivate the steel mill that was built in 1957 but it was in 2017 that the project gained momentum thanks to the Russian financing, while the first phase was expected to be ready in 2021.
However, the works were halted in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. "The plant's steel production plummeted starting in 2004 due to the wear and tear of the machinery and the inability of the government to renew it due to the financial limitations at the time," according to online outlet 14ymedio.com.
Located in Havana’s Cotorro municipality, Antillana de Acero was at one point producing around 200,000t/y of steel and the projection is to reach 500,000t/y, according to the official website Ecured.cu and Cuba News.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Cuba)
China reports higher steel exports to LatAm
Furthermore, the region's share of China's steel exports increased in the first eight months, according to regional steel association Alacero.
Sherritt reports minimal hurricane damage at Cuba operations
Sherritt International is working to restore full operations at its nickel and oil and gas assets in Cuba in the wake of Hurricane Irma.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Terronera (ex San Sebastián)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Picha
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Almas
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Kachi
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: El Zorro
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Manantial-Espejo
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Cabaçal
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Maricunga (Proyecto Blanco)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Chanape
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: San Javier
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Companhia Siderúrgica do Pecém (CSP)
-
Companhia Siderúrgica do Pecém (CSP) is a Brazilian joint venture between South Korean steelmakers Posco and Dongkuk and Brazilian mining giant Vale. CSP is building a steel mil...
- Company: Linde plc (Linde)
-
Linde plc is a global gases and engineering company. Its engineering division designs and builds large-scale chemical plants for the production of industrial gases including ole...
- Company: CSN Mineração S.A. (CSN Mineração)
-
CSN Mineração is a mining subsidiary of the Brazilian steel conglomerate CSN. The company produces iron ore, an activity that it carries out in the municipalities of Congonhas, ...
- Company: Soletanche Bachy Chile SpA (Soletanche Bachy Chile)
-
Soletanche Bachy Chile SpA., subsidiary of the Franch general contractor Soletanche Bachy, is a geotechnical engineering company which advises and develops projects related to s...
- Company: World Copper Ltd. (World Copper)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...
- Company: Rockcliff Metals Corp.
-
Ontario-based Rockcliff Copper Corporation is a Canadian mineral resource exploration company focused on the Snow Lake project in Manitoba. Formerly known as Solvista Gold Corpo...
- Company: Sociedad Contractual Minera El Abra (SCM El Abra)
-
Chilean miner Sociedad Contractual Minera El Abra operates a porphyry copper open-pit mine and processing facility in El Loa province in Antofagasta region (II), northern Chile....
- Company: FLSmidth S.A. (FLSmidth Chile)
-
FLSmidth S.A (FLSmitdth Chile) is the Chilean subsidiary of FLSmidth & Co. A/S, the Danish supplier of equipment and services to the global cement and minerals industries. Headq...
- Company: Itasca Chile SpA (Itasca Chile)
-
Itasca S.A. is the Chilean subsidiary of international consulting group Itasca International Inc., and provides engineering consulting services, including geotechnics and geomec...