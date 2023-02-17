Brazil
Diesel forecast to hold top spot in Brazil’s transport sector in next decade

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 17, 2023
Diesel forecast to hold top spot in Brazil's transport sector in next decade

Diesel will remain the main fuel for the Brazilian transport sector for the foreseeable future, with consumption growing 2.5% a year until 2032, according to federal energy research company EPE. 

During the period, diesel will also experience the biggest increase in consumption at 18Bgle (billion liters of gasoline equivalent) due to the projected growth in demand for trucks and buses.

Among the energy sources, electricity is the one forecast to see the highest growth rate in the 10-year period (9% a year). However, its share in the energy mix will remain low.

Hydrous ethanol should recover its participation in the transport sector, with an increase of 11Bgle in the period, displacing part of the potential demand for gasoline.

EPE said aviation fuel consumption will grow again in the next 10 years, due to the recovery of the airline sector – which was the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic – as well as the increase in GDP per capita and investments in airports.

Liquid biofuels (anhydrous and hydrated ethanol, biodiesel and others) will increase their share in the energy demanded by the transport sector from 24% in 2022 to around 30% in 2032, EPE said.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTION

According to EPE, demand for diesel and gasoline C (with added ethanol) is expected to grow 3.1% and 2.4%, respectively, in 2023, reaching 66.8Bl and 44.1Bl.

Aviation kerosene (14%), liquefied petroleum gas (1.4%) and hydrated ethanol (2.5%) consumption is also forecast to grow this year.

Source: EPE

“Total fuel demand should continue to rise in 2023 and 2024, although at a slower pace. The growth of agribusiness and mobility will drive demand, especially for diesel,” EPE highlighted. 

In the case of Otto-cycle fuels, such as gasoline and hydrated ethanol, EPE estimates that the growth trend will continue in 2023 and 2024, with the share of gasoline C at the same level. 

The recovery of the sugarcane crop, together with the consistent increase in ethanol production from corn, will contribute to the expansion of the supply of this biofuel, the research company said.

