Dominican Republic sets 2023 regulatory agenda
The board of Dominican telecom regulator Indotel has approved its regulatory agenda for 2023, including seven projects for possible intervention.
These initiatives include modifications to regulations on the authorizations for telecommunication services, sharing of passive infrastructure, administrative penalty procedures, the telecommunications development fund and public policy on universal services, along with the review of the emergency alert system in the case of national security and defense situations.
The regulatory agenda was the result of a process that included observations from operators Altice Dominicana, Clear, Wind Telecom and Rodritel.
Indotel had already issued two resolutions with new regulations at the beginning of the year: a norm establishing the conditions to apply a regulatory sandbox for innovations and testing, and the establishment of maximum limits on ownership of radioelectric spectrum.
***
Telecom operators in Bahamas have criticized plans to increase utility regulator Urca’s budget for 2023.
Both Cable Bahamas and BTC expressed concern over the regulator’s higher draft budget and staff turnover, which they claim has impacted the regulator's efficiency, local news outlet EW News reported.
"URCA’S significant increase in the budget amounts for 2023 in the absence of detailed explanations or justification is a cause for great concern to licensees. The days of telcos being a 'cash cow' are decidedly over," Cable Bahamas was cited as saying.
“While URCA provided some explanations for the year-over-year variances in the expenses outlined in the budget, the explanations were not comprehensive,” BTC stated.
***
Meanwhile, Urca has granted SpaceX’s Starlink a license to offer broadband services in the Bahamas, according to news portal Developing Telecoms.
SpaceX holds licences in around 50 markets. In the Caribbean, Starlink is offering services in Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Barbados, Guadalupe and Martinique.
***
Digicel has received consent from the holders of its 6.75% senior notes due on March 1, 2023 for a 15-day extension with an option for a further 15-day extension to formalize a restructuring agreement.
According to The Irish Times, Digicel CEO Denis O’Brien has managed to secure backing from two key groups of creditors to advance a massive debt restructuring that would see US$1.8bn of borrowings written off and his stake in the firm fall as low as 10%.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: ICT
Dominican Republic sets 2023 regulatory agenda
Also in Caribbean ICT news, the Bahamas granted SpaceX a broadband licence, Digicel is restructuring debt and operators are concerned about regulat...
Where C&W sees LatAm wholesale telecom heading
BNamericas spoke to Carmine Sorrentino, who has taken over as chief commercial and operating officer at Liberty Latin America’s C&W Networks, about...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Expansion of the Oi trunk network
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Digital infovia in Mato Grosso do Sul
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Datacenter in Cancun
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Datacenter in Guadalajara
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: MX2 Data Center Expansion (Phase 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Second data center for Cloud region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Oracle Data Center in Mexico
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: South Pacific Submarine Cable (SPSC) (Cable Mistral)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Odata data center in Querétaro (DC QR01)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Second Level IV Data Center (Nebula)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
Other companies in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Huawei Technologies de México S.A. de C.V. (Huawei Technologies de México)
-
Huawei Technologies de México S.A. de C.V., branch of the Chinese Huawei Technologies, offers information technologies and communication services and solutions. Its broadband se...
- Company: Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Comunicaciones de la República del Paraguay (MOPC Paraguay)
-
Paraguay's Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) is a government agency tasked with promoting and regulating public infrastructure projects, as well as designing, d...
- Company: Telefónica de Argentina S.A. (Movistar Argentina)
-
Telefónica Argentina, a subsidiary of Spanish Telefónica group, is a telecommunications company that provides fixed national and international telephony as well as residential a...
- Company: Coatl S.A. de C.V. (Coatl)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: MSI Americas
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Hispasat S.A. (Hispasat)
-
Hispasat S.A. is a Spanish firm providing satellite communication advanced services incorporated in 1989 and based in Madrid which offers consulting and audiovisual solutions an...
- Company: Indra Sistemas S.A. (Indra Sistemas)
-
Indra Sistemas is a Spanish information technology and defense systems company. The corporation is organized around six vertical markets: security and defense; transport and tra...
- Company: Columbus Networks de Colombia, Ltda. (Cable & Wireless Networks Colombia)
-
Cable & Wireless Networks is a fiber optic operator with operations in North America, the Caribbean, Central America and the Andean region of South America. The company has a po...
- Company: Australian Trade Commission (Austrade)
-
The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) is the Australian Government’s international trade promotion and investment attraction agency. We generate market infor...
- Company: Business Finland Oy (Business Finland)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...