Ecuador
Press Release

Ecuador received USD 1,563 million in income from exports of Oriente and Napo crude oil, in addition to Fuel Oil, in the first three months of 2023

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Crude oil Trade Fuel oils

