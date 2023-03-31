El Salvador advances construction of athlete village
Construction of a US$48mn athlete village in El Salvador for the Central American and Caribbean games from June 23 to July 8 is 50% complete.
“It is impressive that in just two months, the construction of this infrastructure has advanced. It will house around 7,500 people, 6,000 of whom are athletes,” the president of national sports institute Indes, Yamil Bukele, said in a video posted on social media.
According to Bukele, the village involves 13 new buildings and 12 that were refurbished after sustaining earthquake damage.
“After the games these facilities will benefit students and academics [of Universidad de El Salvador], who will have adequate [sport] spaces in this whole sector,” La Huella newspaper quoted public works minister Romeo Rodríguez as saying.
A press release from the organizing committee said the contract to build the village will expire on May 29, but did not mention the name of the construction company. The facilities will be opened on June 17.
