Bolivia
Press Release

Eloro Resources Intersects 57.62g Ag/t, 1.26% Zn, 0.94% Pb and 0.12% Sn (139.94g Ag eq/t) over 136.11m in Definition Drilling at the Iska Iska Project

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, January 11, 2024
Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources Zinc Exploration / Drilling Lead Silver Tin

