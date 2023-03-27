This Ende release was published using machine translation.

UNICOM / ENDE 03-27-2023.- With the purpose of identifying areas that present optimal conditions to locate new wind farms in Bolivia, ENDE Corporación started four new wind measurement campaigns in the municipalities of Warnes, Montero and Cabezas, in the department de Santa Cruz, which are home to areas where the force of the wind provides suitable environments to generate this renewable energy.

In each campaign, which has a minimum duration of two years, wind measurement towers are installed in accordance with international standards, which includes the operation and maintenance of equipment. At the end of the campaigns, reports are issued with data that establish the wind potential of the study areas and on that basis the feasibility study for the possible location of a wind farm begins.

After installing the towers in the municipalities of Warnes, Montero and Cabezas, the wind measurements began in the first quarter of this year. Previously, satellite data from the Bolivian Wind Atlas were evaluated, a document that contains information on the analysis of thirteen reference meteorological stations distributed throughout the country and which, within the framework of the Renewable Energy Program, was coordinated between the German Cooperation for Development (GIZ), ENDE Corporation and the Vice Ministry of Electricity and Alternative Energies.

These studies are carried out by ENDE Corani, a subsidiary of ENDE Corporación, which also considers topographic factors, existing high voltage lines in the areas for electrical interconnection and access roads. In addition to these four wind measurement campaigns, the state company plans to implement similar ones in different regions of Santa Cruz.

In 2014, Bolivia began to generate 3 MW (megawatts) of wind energy at the Qollpana Phase 1 Wind Farm. Currently, its contribution to the National Interconnected System (SIN) reaches 135 MW, through four wind farms located in the departments of Cochabamba and Santa Cruz, which shows that the energy produced with the force of the wind is viable, sustainable and effective in the country.