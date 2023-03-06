This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

Petroecuador statement

After resuming the pumping of crude oil through the Trans-Ecuadorian Pipeline System (SOTE) and the Shushufindi-Quito Polyduct, on March 5, 2023, in line with Resolution No. MEM-VH-2023-0007-RM, through Resolution No. PETRO-PGG-2023-0008-RSL, EP Petroecuador lifted the declaration of force majeure that governed its activities, in order to normalize operations throughout the value chain of the state oil company. This was reported by the General Manager (acting) of EP Petroecuador, María Elisa Soledispa.

For this reason, the company is continuing with the process to progressively reactivate its operational and production activities in its oil fields located in the Amazon.

The General Manager (acting ) of EP Petroecuador, María Elisa Soledispa, indicated that it is expected in the next few days to reach production levels before the suspension of pumping and to resume crude oil exports to the international market. To date, it has more than 95% of its production, 373,877 barrels of oil equivalent per day, she said.

To date, 1,643 wells have been turned on without problems, 25 could not be started, requiring workover work, and are associated with 4,200 barrels per day of deferred production. Likewise, the drilling campaigns will be resumed jointly with the consortiums, scheduled for this year.

Technical works

It is important to highlight that, prior to the reactivation of wells, opportunity, preventive and corrective work was carried out for the maintenance of production facilities, electrical equipment, surface pumps, among others, through the contribution of the technical personnel of the state oil company.

For example, in Auca, Block 60, work was done on: the assembly of STP downspouts; inspection of insulators, disconnectors and guard wire, change of insulators, guard wire, disconnectors; fan system maintenance, circuit breakers; among others.

In the case of Cononaco, Block 61, the change of batteries and fuses, maintenance of 15kV cable terminal points and 13.8kV SWGR were carried out. And, in Yuca, the adjustment of power and control cables, cleaning of insulators, purging of gases, assembly of lightning rods as part of the maintenance of the 5MVA transformer and the repair of the Skit of five chemical pumps due to recurring failures.

These complementary tasks were completed according to an established schedule and allow the public company to resume operations in the fields, under better conditions.

EP Petroecuador operates in 25 oil blocks, 22 in the Amazon and three on the coast, and is responsible for about 80% of the national crude oil production. Additionally, the public company guarantees the timely supply of fuel to the country.