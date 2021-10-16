This Petroecuador release was published using machine translation.

EP Petroecuador modified the Terms and Conditions for the purchase and sale of hydrocarbons, in order to have a greater participation of the companies, which are part of the supplier registry of the state oil company. This, always safeguarding the interests of the public company and in compliance with current regulations.

The modifications in the Terms and Conditions are the following:

Participants may present the guarantee issued by a national bank with the endorsement of a foreign bank with triple A rating or also present an insurance policy issued through a national insurer, backed by a reinsurer abroad.

The list was expanded from 386 to 750 international banks for the issuance of bank guarantees, entities that have the endorsement of the Central Bank of Ecuador.

Inclusion of advance payment as an option to the presentation of letters of credit. In this way, the client will previously deposit the export value with EP Petroecuador. This measure is due to the difficulty in accessing letters of credit in some international entities, after the restrictions on the commercialization of crude oil extracted from the Ecuadorian Amazon.

The General Manager (s) of EP Petroecuador, Pablo Luna, reported that “these actions seek to improve the processes of purchase and sale of hydrocarbons in the foreign market, through the modification of requirements, framed in the principles of legality, fair treatment , equality, opportunity, competition, publicity and transparency that are incorporated into the terms and conditions of each of them, always safeguarding the interests of the country ”.

It is important to note that these measures are covered by EP Petroecuador regulations and were included in the last tender of the International Trade Management, called on October 5 and whose offers will be received on October 19.

Currently, 60 companies, including trading companies, refineries and related to the industry, are part of the Suppliers Registry of the International Trade Management of the public oil company, which have completed a previous qualification phase.



