EPM declares Colombia's Hidroituango tender void
A bidding process for the second construction stage of Colombia’s 2.4GW Hidroituango hydro plant was declared void on Tuesday amid fears of further delays to the troubled project.
In a statement, project owner Empresas Públicas de Medellín (EPM) said the only bidder, Ituango PC-SC, lacked the necessary experience to take on the project.
It added that the bid submitted by the consortium contained "substantial deviations, inaccurate or contradictory information and unjustified values in relation to normal market prices."
EPM launched a bidding process for the construction of the plant's final four generating units last year. The project's first two turbines began operating in December with units 3 and 4 slated to come online in November.
According to EPM's latest estimates, units 5 to 8 are expected to begin generating electricity in 2026 and 2027.
Medellín mayor Daniel Quintero, who is also EPM's chairman, said Tuesday's announcement would not impact the construction timeline.
"This is relatively normal in processes of this size, but also with the risk that Hidroituango implied," Quintero said. "Remember that this tender began when we did not have the two turbines working, so there was a lot of uncertainty."
EPM said it would relaunch the tender, but without providing details of when the new process would begin. The CCC Ituango consortium – which was responsible for the first construction stage – has been excluded from bidding.
Located in Antioquia department, Hidroituango has suffered a series of construction problems that first became apparent when an auxiliary tunnel collapsed in April 2018, eight months before the plant was due to begin operating.
In February, the Colombian construction industry chamber (CCCI) accused EPM of "improvisation" and said ongoing delays threatened the country's energy security.
“Why did the mayor insist on removing the only contractors that did comply [with the requirements]?” the entity said.
"Experts have concluded that it is imperative to finish the work as soon as possible. However, and despite the recommendations of technicians, the work is a year behind schedule, waiting for an offer that turned out to be unacceptable, despite having modified requirements to benefit some," the CCCI added.
