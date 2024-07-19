Executive Branch promulgates Law 7,300 that “Protects the integrity of the electrical system, provides for the seizure and confiscation of assets associated with said punishable act and modifies Art. 173 of Law No. 1160/1997 Penal Code
Bnamericas Published: Friday, July 19, 2024
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
31,000+ projects in Latin America.
39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.