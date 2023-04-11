ExxonMobil Guyana announces arrival of Prosperity FPSO
ExxonMobil release
Georgetown – ExxonMobil Guyana today announced the arrival of the Prosperity Floating, Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessel in Guyana waters. Production from Payara is expected to begin later this year.
Constructed by SBM Offshore, the Prosperity will develop the Payara field in the offshore Stabroek block. It has an initial production capacity of around 220,000 barrels of oil per day and an overall storage volume of two million barrels.
"The arrival of the Prosperity FPSO is a testament to the strong partnership between ExxonMobil Guyana, the government of Guyana, our co-venturers and the many suppliers that support our operations. We are excited to contribute to Guyana's energy future and create lasting opportunities for the nation's growth and prosperity," said ExxonMobil Guyana Production Manager Mike Ryan.
The Prosperity FPSO joins the Liza Destiny and Liza Unity FPSOs, which are currently producing more than 380,000 barrels per day. Production from the Prosperity vessel is expected to push daily production to some 600,000 barrels a day in 2024.
Installation campaigns are ongoing and development drilling is underway to support Prosperity’s start-up later this year.
