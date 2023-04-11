ExxonMobil release

Georgetown – ExxonMobil Guyana today announced the arrival of the Prosperity Floating, Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessel in Guyana waters. Production from Payara is expected to begin later this year.

Constructed by SBM Offshore, the Prosperity will develop the Payara field in the offshore Stabroek block. It has an initial production capacity of around 220,000 barrels of oil per day and an overall storage volume of two million barrels.