Fieldwood Energy is changing some aspects of its development plan for the A4 area off Mexico’s Tabasco state after an unexpected decline in production due to a water flow issue in the Pokoch field.

Commissioners of hydrocarbons regulator CNH said during the latest session that the company filed a development plan to get production back in line with its previous estimates by 2027, when the company expects 100,000b/d of oil and upwards of 100Bf3/d of gas. The field’s peak output is expected to be higher than previous estimates, at around 125,000b/d in 2028.

Today, discoveries Ichalkil and Pokoch are yielding less than 25,000b/d, CNH said, about half of Fieldwood’s expected output for the period.

Fieldwood’s overall investment plan for the area has grown by US$62.5mn to US$3.08bn, but actual investment so far has been lower than its previous development plan had outlined: instead of US$625mn in 2021-22, Fieldwood spent US$254mn.

In December, the company invested US$175mn due to spudding activities instead of the initially planned US$43.3mn.

The company, which has become one of the largest private investors in Mexican shallow waters, said it would spud one more well in the area than it had previously planned, for a total of 19, and build five pipelines to help evacuate output, for a total of 11.

During the same session, CNH approved Capricorn Energy’s updated budget for the A9.CS area in Sureste basin, which saw the firm commit investments between US$71mn and US$81mn this year and the next.

It also allowed Jaguar Exploración y Producción to spud the Violin onshore appraisal well, as well as state firm Pemex's exploration and production arm PEP to spud the Yawa and Jotsbil onshore exploration wells.