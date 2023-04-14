Fieldwood presents plan to boost Mexico performance
Fieldwood Energy is changing some aspects of its development plan for the A4 area off Mexico’s Tabasco state after an unexpected decline in production due to a water flow issue in the Pokoch field.
Commissioners of hydrocarbons regulator CNH said during the latest session that the company filed a development plan to get production back in line with its previous estimates by 2027, when the company expects 100,000b/d of oil and upwards of 100Bf3/d of gas. The field’s peak output is expected to be higher than previous estimates, at around 125,000b/d in 2028.
Today, discoveries Ichalkil and Pokoch are yielding less than 25,000b/d, CNH said, about half of Fieldwood’s expected output for the period.
Fieldwood’s overall investment plan for the area has grown by US$62.5mn to US$3.08bn, but actual investment so far has been lower than its previous development plan had outlined: instead of US$625mn in 2021-22, Fieldwood spent US$254mn.
In December, the company invested US$175mn due to spudding activities instead of the initially planned US$43.3mn.
The company, which has become one of the largest private investors in Mexican shallow waters, said it would spud one more well in the area than it had previously planned, for a total of 19, and build five pipelines to help evacuate output, for a total of 11.
During the same session, CNH approved Capricorn Energy’s updated budget for the A9.CS area in Sureste basin, which saw the firm commit investments between US$71mn and US$81mn this year and the next.
It also allowed Jaguar Exploración y Producción to spud the Violin onshore appraisal well, as well as state firm Pemex's exploration and production arm PEP to spud the Yawa and Jotsbil onshore exploration wells.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Oil & Gas (Mexico)
Guiding investors, authorities along Latin America’s green hydrogen highway
BNamericas talks to Nuria Hartmann, regional business development and strategy consulting manager at international strategy consulting firm HINICIO...
Spotlight: Mexico's oilfield development plan
In its latest business plan, the company said in 2023 it will focus on getting its Pokche and Akal fields into full production.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Rehabilitation of the cooling towers CT-2, CT-3 and CT-4 of the Cactus Gas Processing Complex.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Infrastructure for compliance with regulations in industrial security systems in storage and distribution terminals of the Pacific GAR
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Adaptation of the exhaust system and installation of an elevated burner at the Francisco I. Madero refinery
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Delicias Solar photovoltaic plant for the production of green hydrogen
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Round 2, Tender 3: Area 14, Southeast
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Round 2, Tender 3: Area 12, Southeast
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Elite 1 CC combined-cycle generation plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Chalabil area (AE-0155-Chalabil)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Pemex GPC redevelopment project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Cuitláhuac Field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Grupo Profesional Planeación y Proyectos S.A. de C.V. (PYPSA)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Workforce Total Solutions Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V. (WTS Energy Mexico)
-
WTS energy is a worldwide operating consultancy and manpower agency company in the Oil and Gas and Energy sector operating in over 50 countries. Its main offi...
- Company: Pemex Exploración y Producción, S.A. de C.V. (PEP)
-
Pemex Exploración y Producción, the E&P subsidiary of Mexican national oil company Pemex, is engaged in the exploration and production of oil, gas, and other hydrocarbons within...
- Company: Nuvoil, S.A. de C.V. (Nuvoil)
-
Founded in 1997, Nuvoil, S.A. de C.V. is a Mexican exploration and production company involved in natural gas and other hydrocarbons projects. Among its services are natural gas...
- Company: Murphy Oil México
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Herramientas Varco S.A. de C.V. (HVarco)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...