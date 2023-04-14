Mexico
News

Fieldwood presents plan to boost Mexico performance

Bnamericas Published: Friday, April 14, 2023
Regulator Drilling rigs Crude oil
Fieldwood presents plan to boost Mexico performance

Fieldwood Energy is changing some aspects of its development plan for the A4 area off Mexico’s Tabasco state after an unexpected decline in production due to a water flow issue in the Pokoch field.

Commissioners of hydrocarbons regulator CNH said during the latest session that the company filed a development plan to get production back in line with its previous estimates by 2027, when the company expects 100,000b/d of oil and upwards of 100Bf3/d of gas. The field’s peak output is expected to be higher than previous estimates, at around 125,000b/d in 2028.

Today, discoveries Ichalkil and Pokoch are yielding less than 25,000b/d, CNH said, about half of Fieldwood’s expected output for the period.

Fieldwood’s overall investment plan for the area has grown by US$62.5mn to US$3.08bn, but actual investment so far has been lower than its previous development plan had outlined: instead of US$625mn in 2021-22, Fieldwood spent US$254mn.

In December, the company invested US$175mn due to spudding activities instead of the initially planned US$43.3mn.

The company, which has become one of the largest private investors in Mexican shallow waters, said it would spud one more well in the area than it had previously planned, for a total of 19, and build five pipelines to help evacuate output, for a total of 11.

During the same session, CNH approved Capricorn Energy’s updated budget for the A9.CS area in Sureste basin, which saw the firm commit investments between US$71mn and US$81mn this year and the next.

It also allowed Jaguar Exploración y Producción to spud the Violin onshore appraisal well, as well as state firm Pemex's exploration and production arm PEP to spud the Yawa and Jotsbil onshore exploration wells.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Oil & Gas (Mexico)

Guiding investors, authorities along Latin America’s green hydrogen highway

Guiding investors, authorities along Latin America’s green hydrogen highway

BNamericas talks to Nuria Hartmann, regional business development and strategy consulting manager at international strategy consulting firm HINICIO...

Spotlight: Mexico's oilfield development plan

Spotlight: Mexico's oilfield development plan

In its latest business plan, the company said in 2023 it will focus on getting its Pokche and Akal fields into full production.

Green hydrogen: The new frontier for North American energy integration?

Green hydrogen: The new frontier for North American energy integration?

AMLO offers dialogue to Canadian companies

AMLO offers dialogue to Canadian companies

Three Amigos Summit reveals new focus on hydrogen

Three Amigos Summit reveals new focus on hydrogen

How to ensure green hydrogen is really green

How to ensure green hydrogen is really green

New year brings changes to Mexico's energy regulators

New year brings changes to Mexico's energy regulators

Mexico procurement watch: Manzanillo LNG, Pemex E&P

Mexico procurement watch: Manzanillo LNG, Pemex E&P

Spotlight: Mexico's fastest growing oilfields

Spotlight: Mexico's fastest growing oilfields

Mexico energy watch: Jan-Nov oil exports, energy policy impact on FDI

Mexico energy watch: Jan-Nov oil exports, energy policy impact on FDI

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Nuvoil, S.A. de C.V.  (Nuvoil)
  • Founded in 1997, Nuvoil, S.A. de C.V. is a Mexican exploration and production company involved in natural gas and other hydrocarbons projects. Among its services are natural gas...
  • Company: Murphy Oil México
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: Herramientas Varco S.A. de C.V.  (HVarco)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Green hydrogen: ‘The demand-side is the major hurdle’

Green hydrogen: ‘The demand-side is the major hurdle’

BNamericas webinar: Opportunities in Latin America's infrastructure

BNamericas webinar: Opportunities in Latin America's infrastructure

Peru reinforces bet on mining as economic driver

Peru reinforces bet on mining as economic driver

Ecuador's CNT and telco ministry partner with AWS

Ecuador's CNT and telco ministry partner with AWS

US$420mn Querétaro aqueduct to supply water to Hidalgo state

US$420mn Querétaro aqueduct to supply water to Hidalgo state