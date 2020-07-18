For the first time, electric energy will reach more than 14,472 rural families in Colombia
This Minenergia release was published using machine translation.
Minenergy. Bogotá DC July 18, 2020. The Ministry of Mines and Energy approved resources for $ 261,768 million pesos, for the execution of 33 rural electrification projects in 12 departments of the country. These resources will allow 14,472 families that currently do not have the service to bring electric energy, of which 11,166 are in PDET municipalities.
"We continue to carry out works that transform lives in the country's regions. With these resources, we are advancing towards the goal of bringing electrical energy to 100,000 families with public resources, of which at least 40,000 are in the municipalities prioritized by the Development Programs with Territorial Approach PDET ", assured the Minister of Mines and Energy, Diego Mesa.
With resources from the Financial Support Fund for the Energization of Non-Interconnected Zones FAZNI, 7,965 families in Amazonas, Bolívar, Caquetá, Chocó, Guaviare, Magdalena, Meta, Putumayo and Vichada, will receive New Energy that comes from the sun, thanks to the execution of 25 projects for the installation of solar panels in their homes.
In addition, with resources from the Financial Support Fund for the Energization of the Interconnected Rural Areas FAER, eight electrification projects will be financed, which will connect 7,512 families in the departments of Caquetá, Cauca, Meta and Nariño to the national network.
Currently, 137 more projects are underway, which will allow bringing electrical energy to the first time to 58,049 families in 25 departments of the country. Of these, 21,855 will receive the New Energy that comes from the sun, thanks to the installation of individual solar panels in their homes.
In these 23 months of Government, the transforming power of energy has reached nearly 33,642 families throughout the country, of which some 18,915 are in municipalities prioritized for the stabilization of peace.
