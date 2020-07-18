Colombia
Press Release

For the first time, electric energy will reach more than 14,472 rural families in Colombia

Bnamericas Published: Saturday, July 18, 2020
Rural Electrification systems
For the first time, electric energy will reach more than 14,472 rural families in Colombia

This Minenergia release was published using machine translation.

Minenergy. Bogotá DC July 18, 2020. The Ministry of Mines and Energy approved resources for $ 261,768 million pesos, for the execution of 33 rural electrification projects in 12 departments of the country. These resources will allow 14,472 families that currently do not have the service to bring electric energy, of which 11,166 are in PDET municipalities.

"We continue to carry out works that transform lives in the country's regions. With these resources, we are advancing towards the goal of bringing electrical energy to 100,000 families with public resources, of which at least 40,000 are in the municipalities prioritized by the Development Programs with Territorial Approach PDET ", assured the Minister of Mines and Energy, Diego Mesa.

With resources from the Financial Support Fund for the Energization of Non-Interconnected Zones FAZNI, 7,965 families in Amazonas, Bolívar, Caquetá, Chocó, Guaviare, Magdalena, Meta, Putumayo and Vichada, will receive New Energy that comes from the sun, thanks to the execution of 25 projects for the installation of solar panels in their homes.

In addition, with resources from the Financial Support Fund for the Energization of the Interconnected Rural Areas FAER, eight electrification projects will be financed, which will connect 7,512 families in the departments of Caquetá, Cauca, Meta and Nariño to the national network.

Currently, 137 more projects are underway, which will allow bringing electrical energy to the first time to 58,049 families in 25 departments of the country. Of these, 21,855 will receive the New Energy that comes from the sun, thanks to the installation of individual solar panels in their homes.

In these 23 months of Government, the transforming power of energy has reached nearly 33,642 families throughout the country, of which some 18,915 are in municipalities prioritized for the stabilization of peace.

To continue reading, subscribe to BNamericas to get all the information in this article and access to related news items and reports.

News in: Electric Power (Colombia)

Colombia's top 7 wind power projects

Colombia's top 7 wind power projects

BNamericas casts a spotlight on the most important wind farms, by capacity, in the registry of Colombian energy ministry planning unit UPME

Colombia extends option to defer energy bills

Colombia extends option to defer energy bills

Colombia has published a draft resolution extending the measure to defer payment of public services for electric power and fuel gas by networks, wh...

Will China ride to Latin America's rescue again?

Will China ride to Latin America's rescue again?

Colombian gas demand dips, power use edges up

Colombian gas demand dips, power use edges up

EPM awarded bonds in pesos for COP635,000 million and in dollars for USD575 million in the international capital market

EPM awarded bonds in pesos for COP635,000 million and in dollars for USD575 million in the international capital ma...

Colombia's top 11 solar projects

Colombia's top 11 solar projects

Additional Social Investment Plan of the Ituango hydroelectric project enters its final stage

Additional Social Investment Plan of the Ituango hydroelectric project enters its final stage

Colombia's top 6 thermoelectric projects

Colombia's top 6 thermoelectric projects

LatAm power utilities look to digitize amid pandemic

LatAm power utilities look to digitize amid pandemic

EPM starts up an electric power solution for the municipality of Yondó

EPM starts up an electric power solution for the municipality of Yondó

See more news

Subscribe to BNamericas and gain access to thousands of project profiles, key contacts and news.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Termogaira
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 months ago
  • Project: Termocosta
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 months ago

Other companies in: Electric Power (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

Most recent reports in: Electric Power

Brazil’s Energy Privatizations: Now More Than Ever Brazil’s Energy Privatizations: Now More Than Ever
US$199
Electric Power Capex 2020 Electric Power Capex 2020
US$299
Energy in Peru: Investors Set Eyes on New Lega... Energy in Peru: Investors Set Eyes on New Legal Frameworks, But Can the Country Deliver?
US$199
Data Report: The Owners of Latin America’s Energy Data Report: The Owners of Latin America’s Energy
US$599
Total to pay:
Selected item:
Secure payment system.
Payment detail
Create an account on BNamericas
Payment
What is this?

Latest news

Peru proposes measures to boost investments in the electricity sector

Peru proposes measures to boost investments in the electricity sector

Peru promotes measures to promote the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons

Peru promotes measures to promote the exploration and exploitation of hydroca...

For the first time, electric energy will reach more than 14,472 rural families in Colombia

For the first time, electric energy will reach more than 14,472 rural familie...

Update on Rio Bravo water management from Mexico to the United States

Update on Rio Bravo water management from Mexico to the United States

USTDA Supports Innovative Energy Solutions for the Dominican Republic

USTDA Supports Innovative Energy Solutions for the Dominican Republic