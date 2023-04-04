This is a machine translation of a press release by Brazil's ministry of communications

The Management Council of the Fund for the Technological Development of Telecommunications ( Funttel ), which has the participation of the Ministry of Communications (MCom), authorized the transfer of R$1.15 billion, between 2023 and 2025, to finance research projects, development and innovation in telecommunications. The resolutions were published this Tuesday (4), in the Official Gazette of the Union.

According to the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho, the volume of investment is essential for the development of the Brazilian telecommunications sector. “These are resources destined to lines of credit for the expansion of networks, expansion of the productive capacity of national manufacturers and for research, development and innovation projects”, he explains.

Funttel's resources are passed on to the Fund Application Plans of the Center for Research and Development in Telecommunications Foundation (CPqD), the Studies and Projects Financier (Finep) and the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). For 2023, the planned investment is R＄ 316.3 million. As for 2024 and 2025, transfers will be R＄ 424.8 million and R＄ 418.6 million, respectively.

BNDES - BNDES will send R＄ 686.3 million to BNDES, R＄ 186 million still in 2023. The amount will also be allocated to programs for the acquisition, sale and export of equipment with technology developed in Brazil and Internet of Things solutions (IoT).

FINEP - Finep will receive R＄ 411.8 million from Funttel, with R＄ 111 million transferred this year. Among the projects that may be financed are those that develop technological solutions aimed at network infrastructure and new products, processes and services enhanced by 5G technology.

CPqD Foundation - The R＄ 61.6 million that will be transferred by Funttel foresees the contracting of two new research, development and innovation projects in 2023. The first is for the development of new technologies in optical transmission that aims to expand connectivity outside the large urban centers. The second is the 5G Health Project, which involves the application of advanced technological solutions - such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and blockchain - in healthcare establishments.

ABOUT FUNTTEL - Created in 2000, Funttel is managed by a Management Council, made up of representatives from the Ministries of Communications, Development, Industry, Trade and Services, and Science, Technology and Innovation; the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel); from BNDES and Finep.

The Fund aims to stimulate the process of technological innovation, encourage the training of human resources, encourage the creation of jobs and promote access to capital resources by small and medium-sized companies, increasing the competitiveness of the Brazilian telecommunications industry.



