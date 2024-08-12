Ecuador
Press Release

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Fifth Consecutive Ecuador Oil Discovery from the Charapa-B6 Well

Bnamericas
Crude oil Onshore Upstream Company

Gran Tierra Energy release

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (Gran Tierra or the Company) (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced an operational update.  Production amounts are on an average working interest before royalties (“WI”) basis unless otherwise indicated. Per barrel (“bbl”) and bbl of oil per day (“BOPD”) amounts are based on WI sales before royalties.

Message to Shareholders

“We are pleased to announce that Gran Tierra has successfully made another oil discovery with the Charapa-B6 well on the Charapa Block in Ecuador. This significant find is located just west of the recently discovered Arawana-J1 and Bocachico Norte-J1 wells on the Chanangue Block, further underscoring the potential of this highly prospective region. The Charapa-B6 well marks our third oil discovery in 2024, and remarkably, our fifth in Ecuador since we resumed our exploration campaign after the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

This series of discoveries is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, and it reaffirms the value of our strategic focus on high impact near field exploration in Ecuador. This discovery is not only a reflection of the successful implementation of our exploration strategy but also a strong indicator of the promising future that lies ahead for Gran Tierra in both Ecuador and Colombia. As we continue to explore and develop our assets in the Putumayo and Oriente basins, we expect to leverage our learnings from these exploration wells on both sides of the border”, commented Gary Guidry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gran Tierra.

Charapa B6 Oil Discovery:

  • Gran Tierra has run production casing, cemented and perforated the Hollin oil zone and has begun production testing.
  • The Hollin oil zone was perforated over 50 ft of reservoir with 45 ft of reservoir pay based on log evaluation. A jet pump was run and the well has produced at stabilized rates over 53 hours at 2,118 BOPD, 28.2-degree API gravity oil, a 2.2% water cut, and a gas-oil ratio (“GOR”) of 21 standard cubic feet per stock tank barrel (“scf/stb”).
  • This is the first exploration well drilled in the Charapa Block since the successful Charapa B5 well was drilled in 2022. We continue to build confidence and solidify our understanding of both the Charapa and Chanangue Blocks with each successful exploration well drilled. To date, the Charapa-B5 well has produced over 280 thousand bbls of oil (“Mbbl”).
  • The rig has been moved to drill the Charapa-B7 exploration well which was spud on August 9, 2024.

Five Consecutive Ecuador Oil Discoveries:

Gran Tierra has successfully drilled five exploration wells in Ecuador, each leading to an oil discovery. Impressively, three of these five wells are drawing medium to light hydrocarbons from distinct geological zones, highlighting the exceptional potential of the Oriente and Putumayo basins and the significant exploration opportunities that remain within both the Charapa and Chanangue Blocks.

Well Zone Onstream
Date		 Initial
Rate
(BOPD)		 IP30
(BOPD)1		 IP90
(BOPD)2		 IP30
BS&W3		 API GOR
(scf/stb)		 Cumulative
Production
to Date
(Mbbl)
Charapa-B5 Hollin 11/9/2022 1,092 910 2% 28 160 287
Bocachico-J1 Basal Tena 5/30/2023 1,296 1,146 <1% 20 204 396
Arawana-J1 Basal Tena 5/17/2024 1,182 <1% 20 264 76
Bocachico Norte-J1 T-Sand 8/1/2024 1,353 35 324 13
Charapa-B6 Hollin 8/7/2024 2,118 28 21 6

1. Average initial 30-day production per well.
2. Average initial 90-day production per well.
3. Percentage of basic sediment and water in the initial 30-day production.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)

Ecuador's next president will have to deal with investor caution

Ecuador's next president will have to deal with investor caution

Experts say Daniel Noboa, a conservative businessman, will have to demonstrate that Ecuador offers conditions to invest.

Gran Tierra sharpens Colombia focus, bides time on Ecuador

Gran Tierra sharpens Colombia focus, bides time on Ecuador

Gran Tierra said it expects fourth quarter capital expenditure to be in the range of US$30-40mn while the full-year total is on track to reach US$2...

Ecuador declared the Expiration of Block 45

Ecuador declared the Expiration of Block 45

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results Including the Highest Production Since the Second Quarter of 2019

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results Including the Highest Production Since the Second Quar...

EP Petroecuador achieves two new milestones and exceeds 400 thousand barrels of oil per day

EP Petroecuador achieves two new milestones and exceeds 400 thousand barrels of oil per day

EP Petroecuador began prefeasibility studies for the construction of the final variant for the SOTE and Shushufindi Poliduct – Quito

EP Petroecuador began prefeasibility studies for the construction of the final variant for the SOTE and Shushufindi...

EP Petroecuador resumes commercial relations with the refining company BP Refining & Products Trading Americas

EP Petroecuador resumes commercial relations with the refining company BP Refining & Products Trading Americas

Halliburton sees further tightening of oilfield services market

Halliburton sees further tightening of oilfield services market

65% of the energy in EP Petroecuador's oil fields is generated with alternative sources to Diesel

65% of the energy in EP Petroecuador's oil fields is generated with alternative sources to Diesel

Ecuador's 'like the pretty girl on the block'

Ecuador's 'like the pretty girl on the block'

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Block 29
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 6 years ago
  • Project: Block 22
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 5 years ago
  • Project: Block 28
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 5 years ago

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Orionoil ER S.A.  (Orionoil ER)
  • Orionoil ER S.A., the Ecuadorian branch of the Singaporean Orion Energy Pte Limited incorporated in 2013 in Cumbayá, explores, exploits, and trades hydrocarbons. In 2014, Oriono...
  • Company: Andes Petroleum Ecuador Ltd.  (Andes Petroleum)
  • Andes Petroleum Ecuador Ltd. is an oil exploration and production consortium created by Chinese state-owned companies China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC, 55%) and China Petroc...
  • Company: Petrobell Inc.  (Petrobell)
  • Petrobell Inc. is an Ecuadorian firm based in Quito which performs activities related to the operation, exploration, exploitation, production, separation, storage, transport, an...
  • Company: Wayra Energy S.A.  (Wayra Energy)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Petroriva S.A.
  • Petroriva S.A. is a subsidiary of Argentina's Petroquímica Comodoro Rivadavia S.A PCR. and is part of the Petrosud – Petroriva consortium and the Consorcio Petrolero Palanda-Yuc...

Latest news

Piauí state postpones auction for US$1.74bn water concession

Piauí state postpones auction for US$1.74bn water concession

Names surface for Guyana offshore exploration work

Names surface for Guyana offshore exploration work

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Fifth Consecutive Ecuador Oil Discovery from the Charapa-B6 Well

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Fifth Consecutive Ecuador Oil Discovery fro...

Creation of the Caribbean Energy Company / RAP CARIBE is announced

Creation of the Caribbean Energy Company / RAP CARIBE is announced

Technical evaluation agreement for area XCII in the Madre de Dios basin will be for two years and will include only desk studies

Technical evaluation agreement for area XCII in the Madre de Dios basin will ...