Press Release from Great Southern Copper

Great Southern Copper plc (LSE: GSCU), the company focused on copper-gold exploration in Chile, is pleased to provide an update of its exploration programmes in Chile.

Highlights:

· Drill-ready targets for structurally-controlled, high-grade Cu-Au style mineralisation defined at Teresita prospect

· High-grade Cu-Au assay results received from rock and float sampling at Victoria prospect up to 2.72% Cu and 4.29 g/t Au ·

· Regional stream sediment survey has commenced at Especularita project with 184 samples collected to date ·

· High grade Cu-Au assay results of reconnaissance samples up to 7.3% Cu and 2.9 g/t Au collected from mine dump material of skarn style mineralisation within and adjacent to newly defined Aurelia project located in the southeast portion of the Especularita project

· Exploration concession area increases with 5,704 hectares ("ha") added at the Especularita project and 2,193 ha added at San Lorenzo project

· All drill-core samples from the San Lorenzo scout drilling programme are with ALS Laboratories and the Company will update in due course

Sam Garrett, Chief Executive Officer of Great Southern Copper, said: "Momentum at Especularita is rapidly building with prospect-scale mapping and sampling at the Victoria and Teresita prospects demonstrating evidence for the potential of high-grade Cu-Au mineralisation. Both projects are approaching drill-ready status targeting high-grade structurally-controlled vein breccia style Cu-Au mineralisation. Our regional exploration work at Especularita has also generated a new target, the Aurelia project, identifying skarn-style mineralisation with highly anomalous Cu-Au results in preliminary reconnaissance rock sampling. "We are also delighted to have enhanced our ground position at both the San Lorenzo and Especularita projects with strategic new concessions, significantly expanding our exploration footprint in these areas."

Especularita Exploration Update Exploration at Especularita is gaining momentum with four field crews currently in operation on both prospect-scale and regional reconnaissance programmes. Teresita Prospect Phase 1 mapping and sampling of the Teresita prospect is now complete targeting high-grade structurally-controlled quartz-carbonate vein breccia systems. The alteration-mineralisation system at Teresita has been mapped for over 1km of strike and 90 samples have been despatched to ALS Laboratories with assays pending. Initial reconnaissance grab samples 1 included highly anomalous assay results up to 7.22% Cu and 13.1 g/t Au. Phase 2 work will now commence focussing on similar parallel structures and breccias identified in the broader Teresita prospect area. A target deposit type model is being developed for Teresita and a 1,000m scout drilling programme is being planned to test the prospect. Trench sampling and magnetics surveys at Teresita are also being considered to assist with drill targeting plans.

Victoria Prospect

At the Victoria prospect Phase 1 mapping and rock float sampling has been completed with 64 rock and float samples submitted to ALS Laboratories with final assay results pending. Assay results received for 23 float samples are highly encouraging with 91% of samples anomalous in Cu-Au-Zn (ranging 0.24 - 1.88% Cu, 0.13 - 4.29 g/t Au and 0.1 - 0.49% Zn) including 30% of samples with copper assay results greater than 1% Cu (up to 1.88% Cu). Follow-up mapping of the high-grade Cu-Au mineralised float boulders has led to the identification of six outcropping quartz-siderite vein breccia trends including variable copper oxide and sulphide mineralisation. The potential for further mineralised structures buried beneath shallow alluvial cover and scree is also likely. Initial assay results for 11 outcrop and mine dump samples are also very encouraging with 73% of samples anomalous in Cu-Zn (ranging 0.1 - 2.72% Cu, 0.18 - 0.49% Zn) and 27% of samples with copper assays greater than 1% Cu (up to 2.72% Cu). Gold was only weakly anomalous in outcrop samples with a maximum of 0.13 g/t Au. Detailed Phase 2 mapping and sampling is now in progress at the Victoria prospect with the aim of defining targets for an initial scout drilling programme. Trench sampling and magnetics surveys at Victoria are also being considered to assist with drill targeting plans.

Ongoing exploration at Especularita

This month GSC commenced a reconnaissance stream sediment sampling programme at Especularita designed primarily to test the large (~75 km2) area of high-sulphidation lithocap alteration which dominates the Especularita project geology. To date 184 samples have been collected from a total programme of 461 stream samples. Results from the programme will be used to identify potential prospect targets for follow-up exploration. A further 45 orientation stream sediment samples will be collected from established prospects such as Teresita and Victoria in order to characterise their geochemical signatures for reference against the reconnaissance samples.

New target prospect identified

Reconnaissance mapping and sampling in the southeast portion of the Especularita project has identified high-grade Cu-Au skarn style mineralisation, consistent with that of the El Espino deposit (123 Mt @ 0.66 %Cu, 0.24 g/t Au)2 located approx. 10 km to the southeast. Samples of mullock dump material collected from artisanal mine sites both within and adjacent to GSC's concessions yield assay results up to 7.3% Cu and 2.9 g/t Au. The results are highly encouraging and the target area will now constitute its own project - the "Aurelia Project". Follow up work now planned at Aurelia includes further consolidating GSC's concession footprint in the area as well as project-scale exploration programmes such as stream sediment sampling, mapping and magnetics surveys.

New Concessions at Especularita and San Lorenzo enhance GSC's explorat ion footprint

The Company recently participated in auctions for delinquent mining concessions in the areas corresponding to the Especularita and San Lorenzo projects respectively (see Figure 2 below). At Especularita, 23 exploitation concessions covering 3,904 ha and four exploration concessions covering 900 ha were successfully acquired. A further 900 ha of concession area were added to the Especularita project via the application process. As a result of the auction at Especularita, GSC's total mining concession package with exclusive priority rights has been significantly consolidated, increasing to 18,209 ha with multiple targets that are currently undergoing evaluation using stream sediment and rock chip geochemistry. At San Lorenzo, 17 exploitation concessions covering 1,141 ha were successfully acquired and a further 1,052 ha of concession area were also added via the application process. As a result of the auction at San Lorenzo, GSC's total mining concession package with exclusive priority rights has been significantly consolidated, increasing to 28,645 ha hosting multiple targets, only some of which have been investigated by recent scout drilling. Concessions successfully bid for at the auctions fall within defined areas of interest associated with the option agreements in place for both projects, and once title is transferred to the project vendors, these will be incorporated into the option agreements.