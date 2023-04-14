Green hydrogen: ‘The demand-side is the major hurdle’
As green hydrogen and derivatives production projects slowly gain traction in Latin America, spurring demand constitutes a key challenge that needs overcoming.
Regional trailblazer Chile already has a pilot plant in operation and a second is expected to enter the tendering phase this year.
Multiple projects, some targeting domestic offtakers and others aimed at the export market, have been publicly announced in the region. Work, however, is also needed to ensure there are buyers for output.
“The demand-side is the major hurdle,” Francisca Salas (pictured), hydrogen and decarbonization program director at US company New Energy Events, told BNamericas.
“And that’s a global, not just a regional issue. Many industries that should be transitioning to H2 are not finding the incentives to do so. Meanwhile, those industries which are exploring options are all-too-often taking a cautious approach, creeping forward without the necessary urgency.”
Some projects in Chile are geared to the local mining sector, which is working to decarbonize by means such as using hydrogen instead of diesel as a fuel. In terms of exports, green ammonia is gaining traction as a carrier on account of relative ease of transport.
On June 13-15, in Rio de Janeiro, New Energy Events is due to hold its third hydrogen congress for Latin America and the Caribbean, H2LAC 2023. The co-host is regional development bank IDB.
BNamericas will publish the full interview with Salas on Friday.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Electric Power (Mexico)
Green hydrogen: ‘The demand-side is the major hurdle’
Multiple projects have been publicly announced in Latin America. Work, however, is also needed to ensure there are markets for output - a global ch...
Mexico seeking sites for 3 new solar plants in Sonora
The Mexican government has only confirmed construction of one of the six plants outlined for the state so far.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Tepetate wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Desarrollo Pich wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Ana Paula
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: San Carlos wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: CFE: 2120 Transmission Line System Substations and Distribution Lines (2nd Phase)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: CFE: 1212 South-Peninsular Electric Substation (Phase 8)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: CFE: Electrical Substation 1821 Distribution Divisions (9th Phase)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: CFE: Transmission Line System 1821 Distribution Divisions (12th Phase)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: CFE: 2120 Transmission Line System Substations Distribution Lines and Networks (4th Phase)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: CFE: Transmission Lines System 2020 Substations Lines and Distribution Networks (9th Phase)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Metalsa, S.A. de C.V. (Metalsa)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...
- Company: Acciona Energía México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (Acciona Energía México)
-
Acciona Energía México is the local subsidiary of Spanish renewable energy operator Acciona's energy division. The company develops wind and photovoltaic projects, offering Engi...
- Company: Voltamex
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Transformadores INELEM
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Quantum Electric, S.A. de C.V. (Quantum Electric Transformadores)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Grupo IG (IG Transformadores)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Fábrica de Transformadores Buve S.A. de C.V (Transformadores Buve)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: TM2000 Equipos Eléctricos, S.A. de C.V. (TM2000)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Diseño y Equipos Eléctricos de México, S.A. de C.V. (DEEMSA)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...