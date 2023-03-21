Guatemala
News

Guatemala boosts electromobility framework

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Legislation & Regulation Regulator Electric vehicles
Guatemala boosts electromobility framework

The use of electric vehicles is expected to gain traction in Guatemala with the publication of a regulatory norm.

In a resolution, power regulator CNEE set the minimum technical guidelines and requirements for providing charging service.

The norm, available here, in Spanish, calls for free access to the distribution or transmission system for service providers.

In November, the government issued the regulation for the law published in September that established incentives, including tax breaks, to facilitate and promote the import and sale of electric, hybrid and hydrogen vehicles, and electric transportation systems.

There are some 2,500 hybrid vehicles in Guatemala and over 145 that run entirely on electricity, according to numbers from the country’s electromobility association Amegua, cited by local portal win.gt

Also Read EEGSA and Energica promote electric mobility and With the support of CABEI, the implementation of electric buses for TRANSMETRO in Guatemala advances

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Guatemala)

Guatemala mulls new port projects for Caribbean coast

Guatemala mulls new port projects for Caribbean coast

Guatemala is readying one port project and analyzing another two on the Caribbean coast. 

How Cabei is emerging as CentAm's main PPP promoter

How Cabei is emerging as CentAm's main PPP promoter

The development bank's president Dante Mossi sheds light on its PPP portfolio, which includes studies for five railway projects, for port moderniza...

Solutions in electromobility and financing for MSMEs are promoted in Guatemala with the support of CABEI

Solutions in electromobility and financing for MSMEs are promoted in Guatemala with the support of CABEI

Cemex eyes US$925mn investment pipeline through 2023

Cemex eyes US$925mn investment pipeline through 2023

Cabei moves forward with Guatemala, Honduras projects

Cabei moves forward with Guatemala, Honduras projects

The state of CentAm healthcare investments

The state of CentAm healthcare investments

Guatemala's military veterans seeking expanded economic role

Guatemala's military veterans seeking expanded economic role

San Lucas overpass faces legal imbroglio

San Lucas overpass faces legal imbroglio

Construction of Guatemala's First International Cargo Airport Advances

Construction of Guatemala's First International Cargo Airport Advances

Guatemala’s Transmetro buses set to go cashless

Guatemala’s Transmetro buses set to go cashless

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Guatemala)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Guatemala)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Municipalidad de Villa Nueva
  • The Municipal Government of Villa Nueva City is the regional public administration tasked with passing regulations for and providing public services for the population, includin...

Latest news

Attempt to impeach Ecuador's Lasso moves a step forward

Attempt to impeach Ecuador's Lasso moves a step forward

Petrobras preparing Revap refinery modernization

Petrobras preparing Revap refinery modernization

Snapshot: Date to complete 4th Panama Canal bridge still up in the air

Snapshot: Date to complete 4th Panama Canal bridge still up in the air

Guatemala boosts electromobility framework

Guatemala boosts electromobility framework

Panama's mobile market on the verge of transformation

Panama's mobile market on the verge of transformation