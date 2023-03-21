The use of electric vehicles is expected to gain traction in Guatemala with the publication of a regulatory norm.

In a resolution, power regulator CNEE set the minimum technical guidelines and requirements for providing charging service.

The norm, available here, in Spanish, calls for free access to the distribution or transmission system for service providers.

In November, the government issued the regulation for the law published in September that established incentives, including tax breaks, to facilitate and promote the import and sale of electric, hybrid and hydrogen vehicles, and electric transportation systems.

There are some 2,500 hybrid vehicles in Guatemala and over 145 that run entirely on electricity, according to numbers from the country’s electromobility association Amegua, cited by local portal win.gt

