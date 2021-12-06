Ecuador
Press Release

HISPASAT collaborates with the government of Ecuador in closing its digital divide with two pilot projects for teleeducation and telemedicine via satellite

Bnamericas Published: Monday, December 06, 2021
Private Investment Satellite Satellite broadband Wi-Fi

