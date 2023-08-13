Bnamericas

Bolivia
Home gas installations register an advance of 46.61%

YPFB achieved, during this first semester, 27,968 home gas installations of 60,000 connections planned until the end of the year in the country, which translates into 46.61% execution, according to a report by the Gas Networks Management and Pipelines of the state oil company.

"The objective is to democratize access to gas for all Bolivians. This year we expanded coverage nationwide and aimed at 1,166,560 home gas connection installations," said Armin Dorgathen, president of the state oil company.

Regarding the figures for installations by department, La Paz leads with 7,530 new connections, followed by Santa Cruz with 7,223 and third place is occupied by Cochabamba with 4,215 home gas installations. The advances in the departments of Oruro, Potosí, Chuquisaca, Beni, Pando and Tarija are considerable in relation to what was programmed.

From 2006 with a projection until the end of 2023, the total number of internal facilities registered will be 1,166,560, a figure that will benefit more than 5.8 million Bolivian citizens, taking into account that an average family consists of five members.

“2006, the year of the Nationalization of Hydrocarbons, marked a before and after in access to gas, thanks to the fact that this historic event allowed this natural resource to reach more homes and thus improve their quality of life because, with only open a tap, the hydrocarbon reaches the kitchens of Bolivian homes, both in urban and rural areas, also at a very affordable price, which breaks the existing social and economic asymmetries," the authority specified.


