Plenary of IFT issues resolution on biennial review of measures imposed on Grupo Televisa and independent affiliates as predominant economic agent in broadcasting sector
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, May 02, 2024
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
31,000+ projects in Latin America.
39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.