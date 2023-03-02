Press release from MercadoLibre

This is a machine translation of the original release issued in Spanish

Santiago de Chile, March 2, 2023-. More than 5 million credits granted to entrepreneurs; more than 11 million positive impact products sold; more than 4.6 million packages delivered with sustainable mobility; new restoration processes started in 3,300 hectares of forest: these are some of the reasons why 2022 marked a new milestone for Mercado Libre, which also increased its electric fleet, facilitated trade for 500,000 SMEs, promoted financial education of more than 7,000 women and young people, and brought more than 1,400 girls closer to the world of technology.

The data comes from the company's latest Impact Report, which measures the social, environmental and economic impacts of its ecosystem at the Latin American level between January 1 and December 31, 2022. Carried out under the highest international reporting standards, Its contents were defined based on the opinions of the company's interest groups surveyed through a materiality survey in which more than 62,000 people participated, representing users, Mercado Libre work teams, supplier companies, and civil society organizations. , and the public and private sectors of all Latin America.

Among the main results, the eleventh edition of the report shows that -during the past year- Mercado Libre provided more than 5 million loans to entrepreneurs with Mercado Pago, aimed at growing their businesses. Of the total, 49% were women. In addition, together with allied organizations, it promoted the financial education of more than 2,300 women and initial training for more than 4,400 young people from Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Uruguay.

Also during the past year, Mercado Libre sold 11.6 million products with a positive impact from Latin America through its sustainable products section. Likewise, with the aim of strengthening the entrepreneurial community that contributes to preserving the main biomes of Latin America through its production, the company expanded the scope of the Biomas program: in 2022 it expanded in Argentina, arriving for the first time in Mexico and incorporating new biomes in Brazil, training and offering mentoring to more than 100 organizations and cooperatives that sold more than 22,000 products on the marketplace, which indirectly benefited some 30,000 producers.

“At Mercado Libre, we know that our solutions have a unique multiplier effect and the potential to transform the lives of millions of people in Latin America. We have the challenge of making it a reality, with concrete and tangible results, while we reinforce our commitment to grow while minimizing our environmental impact," said Guadalupe Marín, Mercado Libre's Regional Director of Sustainability, recalling that -during 2022- more than 900,000 families had Mercado Free as the main source of income, and more than 500,000 SMEs sold through the platform.

Thus, in addition to continuing to expand its logistics network, adding 49 new centers that generated 7,105 jobs, Mercado Libre also continued to expand its electric fleet to 797 vehicles, one of the largest in the region, and adding solutions that allowed the delivery of more than 4.6 million packages through sustainable mobility. And 8 distribution centers migrated 100% to renewable energies were added, reaching a total of 10 sites between centers and offices. Precisely in Chile, the report highlights the expansion of its electric fleet for last-mile service and having migrated to a distribution and storage center supplied 100% by renewable energy. This 100,000-square-meter center is the largest in Chile dedicated exclusively to e-commerce.

In addition to reduction strategies, Mercado Libre continues to implement one of the most efficient ways to deal with climate change according to science: nature-based solutions. Regenera América, its program for the conservation and regeneration of the iconic biomes of Latin America, added a first project in Mexico and three new ones in Brazil. Restoration processes began in 3,300 hectares of forest, with the planting of more than 500,000 trees and the passive restoration of more than 4 million trees.

On the other hand, the company continued to work together with specialized organizations to reduce gender and digital gaps with its training programs in STEM skills that, last year, reached 3,200 young people from Latin America. Among them, programs such as Conectadas, a regional initiative to bring more girls closer to the world of technology in which more than 1,400 young people participated; and Certified Tech Developer, with 1,060 scholarships for young people to pursue technological careers.

Mercado Libre ensures the double materiality of the Impact Report based on the new 2021 Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards for the e-commerce industry, and the International Integrated Reporting Framework , to consolidate the financial information in the document.

You can access the full Impact Report at www.sustentabilidadmercadolibre.com .