Mexico
Press Release

Infinitum Copper: Final Drilling Results From 2022 Campaign Continue to Demonstrate the High-Grade Potential Of La Adelita Including 48.7m of 1.22% CuEq

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Exploration / Drilling Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources Copper

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address