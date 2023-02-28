Itaipu cancels construction debt and becomes a fully amortized hydroelectric plant
This Tuesday, February 28, 2023, is an emblematic date for ITAIPU Binacional, since the debt that made possible the construction and start-up of the Hydroelectric Power Plant is settled, the venture promoted by Paraguay and Brazil, today the world leader in clean and renewable energy generation.
With a final installment of USD 115 million, paid this month, the Entity's almost 50-year financial commitment to materialize this colossal undertaking ends. In this way, Paraguay and Brazil obtain a patrimonial legacy, in equal rights and conditions, in addition to an efficient hydroelectric plant to continue covering the energy needs of both peoples with quality and reliability.
It is opportune to highlight the effort and will of the countries that own the energy enterprise during the debt cancellation process, in search of the economic and financial balance of the Entity, which implied restructuring and solutions that resulted in key agreements to have a Hydroelectric Power Plant fully amortized in 2023, among which stand out: the successive reductions in the interest rates of the current loans; the dollarization of the debt (because it is the reference currency of Binational's operations); the establishment and subsequent withdrawal of the annual adjustment factor contemplated to maintain constant the value of the debit balances in dollars; business commitment to measures to settle the debt in a timely manner; the change in the organizational structure for the management and control of debt service; among others.
With a production that has already exceeded 2,910 million megawatt hours (MWh) since the start of the plant's operations in 1984, the venture satisfactorily met the energy requirements of the Paraguayan and Brazilian systems; promoting the establishment of industries and the development of the cities that are in its area of direct influence.
Along with honoring its financial obligations, ITAIPU has consolidated its leadership in the generation of safe, clean and renewable energy to promote socioeconomic development in favor of Paraguayans and Brazilians.
It can also be affirmed that the multiple actions for the conservation and protection of biodiversity developed since the beginning of the construction of the dam, with the commitment to safeguard the last remnants of the Alto Paraná Atlantic Forest (BAAPA), represent an enormous legacy for the region and the world that translates into the protection of 120,000 hectares of terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems on both banks. Only the Paraguayan margin manages eight nature reserves plus the reservoir protection strip, totaling 87,000 hectares of green areas.
Likewise, high-impact social and infrastructure works such as the construction of hospitals, international bridges, health posts, educational centers, roads, drinking water and sanitation systems; as well as the strengthening and equipping of State institutions, among other initiatives; They were executed by Binational, thanks to the correct management of resources and financial capacity, which are currently part of the benefits resulting from the implementation of this monumental work.
Currently, ITAIPU is facing the Technological Update Plan (PAT), which will allow it to become a hydroelectric plant at the forefront, with a qualitative leap in its operations, given that the entire plant system will be modernized, seeking to further optimize its performance. This is the most important work undertaken from the very foundation of the dam and which is in full execution.
The aforementioned events, added to the will and cooperation that prevailed in the High Parties throughout this time, allowed ITAIPU to obtain this new milestone with the total amortization of the debt that made possible the prestigious binational hydroelectric project, a benchmark worldwide.
