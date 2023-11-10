Bnamericas

Joint Declaration for the Implementation of the Clean Hydrogen and/or Low Emissions Certification System in Latin America and the Caribbean
This Olade release was published using machine translation.
In a joint effort to face the global challenge of climate change and move towards a cleaner and more sustainable economy, the ministers and secretaries of Energy from more than 10 countries in the region established a certification system for clean, low-emission hydrogen and its derivatives in Latin America and the Caribbean, called “CertHILAC”. This initiative has the support and sponsorship of OLADE and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).
CertHILAC will focus on the certification of clean, low-emission hydrogen produced in Latin America and the Caribbean, ensuring product traceability and providing detailed information on its origin and production technology, among other key attributes. In addition, environmental and social sustainability criteria will be established, with special attention to the responsible use of water and respect for local communities and indigenous peoples.
To guarantee the effective implementation of CertHILAC, a Group of System Representatives has been created, composed of two representatives from each government, which will be responsible for issuing recommendations, establishing regional and national governance, and defining the actors of the system. The Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE) will act as the coordinating body of CertHILAC, facilitating collaboration between countries and other interested actors.
The Executive Secretary of Olade, Andrés Rebolledo, highlighted the importance of this initiative for the benefit of the sustainable development of the region and reflects the firm commitment of the participating countries to advance towards a clean and sustainable hydrogen economy.
“CertHILAC is a cornerstone for regional integration and the creation of a clean, low-emission hydrogen market. With it, we establish a joint working framework and open doors to new economic and technological opportunities, ensuring that the benefits of sustainable development are shared by all people,” said Ariel Yépez, infrastructure and energy manager of Uruguay.
CertHILAC will not only benefit the signatory countries, but will also become an internationally recognized regional standard, fostering global cooperation in the clean and low-emission hydrogen market. This voluntary and adaptable certification system will serve as a tool to achieve decarbonization goals and will contribute significantly to a more sustainable energy future for Latin America and the Caribbean.
This declaration was signed within the framework of the VIII Energy Week held in Montevideo Uruguay from November 6 to 10, 2023.
