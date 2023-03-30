Brazil , Argentina , Mexico , Colombia , Chile and Peru
News

Junior exploration roundup: Collective, ATEX, AbraSilver and more

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 30, 2023
Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources Exploration / Drilling Gold Silver Copper Lithium Carbonate Zinc Lead

Collective Mining Drills 276.3 Metres at 2.95 g/t Gold Equivalent from Surface and Increases the Volume of the High-Grade Portion of the Apollo Porphyry System 

ATEX Resources Intersects 0.73% CuEq over 1,342.5m in Longest Intersection to Date at Valeriano 

AbraSilver Resource Reports Further High-Grade Results at the JAC Zone; 2,320 g/t Ag over 4.0 Metres and 233 g/t Ag over 45.5 Metres in Oxide Mineralization

GoGold Resources Releases Los Ricos South Drilling Results; 5,818 g/t AgEq over 0.8m within 23.3m of 617 g/t

Oroco Resource Continues South Zone Success with 221.7 m of 0.45% Cu Equivalent

Lithium Ionic drills best hole to date; 13 individual well-mineralized pegmatite veins within one hole with highlights of 1.32% Li2O over 24m, incl. 2.12% Li2O over 8m

Delineation Drilling At Silver Mountain's Reliquias Mine Confirms High-Grade Intercepts

Meridian Mining Drills Best Copper-Gold VMS Intercept at Cabaçal: 12.7% CuEq / 19.0g/t AuEq over 12.8m in High-Grade Feeder Zone

Lithium Chile Completes Three Additional Holes on Salar De Arizaro Development Drill Program

SSR Mining Announces Positive Exploration Results at Puna Project 

Lithium South Completes Final Hole of Resource Expansion Program at HMN Lithium Project, Salta Province, Argentina

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Mining & Metals (Argentina)

Junior exploration roundup: Collective, ATEX, AbraSilver and more

Junior exploration roundup: Collective, ATEX, AbraSilver and more

Companies operating in Chile, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia provide updates.

Lithium South Completes Final Hole of Resource Expansion Program at HMN Lithium Project, Salta Province, Argentina

Lithium South Completes Final Hole of Resource Expansion Program at HMN Lithium Project, Salta Province, Argentina

Argentina's supreme court creates headwind for Jujuy and Salta lithium projects

Argentina's supreme court creates headwind for Jujuy and Salta lithium projects

AbraSilver Resource Reports Further High-Grade Results at the JAC Zone

AbraSilver Resource Reports Further High-Grade Results at the JAC Zone

SSR Mining Announces Positive Exploration Results at Puna Project

SSR Mining Announces Positive Exploration Results at Puna Project

Inflation, exchange rate undermining Argentine lithium projects

Inflation, exchange rate undermining Argentine lithium projects

Junior exploration roundup: Discovery Silver, Adventus/Salazar, Lithium Ionic and more

Junior exploration roundup: Discovery Silver, Adventus/Salazar, Lithium Ionic and more

Minsud Resources Confirms high-grade Cu-Au zone at second porphyry

Minsud Resources Confirms high-grade Cu-Au zone at second porphyry

Filo Mining Reports 1,022m at 0.66% CuEq; Extending the Aurora Zone 200m to the East

Filo Mining Reports 1,022m at 0.66% CuEq; Extending the Aurora Zone 200m to the East

Tensions rise after Pan American Silver shuts Argentine mine

Tensions rise after Pan American Silver shuts Argentine mine

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Argentina)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Mariana
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 hours from now
  • Project: Cauchari
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 hours from now

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Argentina)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Minera Santa Rita, S. de R.L. de C.V.  (MSR)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: Yamana Argentina Servicios S.A.
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Minera Don Nicolás S.A.  (Minera Don Nicolás)
  • Minera Don Nicolás S.A. is an Argentinean capital company established in 2015 to develop the gold and silver mining project Don Nicolás, located 38 km. far from Tres Cerros area...
  • Company: Audes Construcciones
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Ecuador's constitutional court gives green light to Lasso's impeachment

Ecuador's constitutional court gives green light to Lasso's impeachment

Neuquén acreage exploration auction draws two bidders

Neuquén acreage exploration auction draws two bidders

Peru's Ecorer boosts project portfolio to 440MW with new wind concession

Peru's Ecorer boosts project portfolio to 440MW with new wind concession

Junior exploration roundup: Collective, ATEX, AbraSilver and more

Junior exploration roundup: Collective, ATEX, AbraSilver and more

Chile publishes green hydrogen project evaluation criteria

Chile publishes green hydrogen project evaluation criteria