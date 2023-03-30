Junior exploration roundup: Collective, ATEX, AbraSilver and more
Collective Mining Drills 276.3 Metres at 2.95 g/t Gold Equivalent from Surface and Increases the Volume of the High-Grade Portion of the Apollo Porphyry System
ATEX Resources Intersects 0.73% CuEq over 1,342.5m in Longest Intersection to Date at Valeriano
AbraSilver Resource Reports Further High-Grade Results at the JAC Zone; 2,320 g/t Ag over 4.0 Metres and 233 g/t Ag over 45.5 Metres in Oxide Mineralization
GoGold Resources Releases Los Ricos South Drilling Results; 5,818 g/t AgEq over 0.8m within 23.3m of 617 g/t
Oroco Resource Continues South Zone Success with 221.7 m of 0.45% Cu Equivalent
Lithium Ionic drills best hole to date; 13 individual well-mineralized pegmatite veins within one hole with highlights of 1.32% Li2O over 24m, incl. 2.12% Li2O over 8m
Delineation Drilling At Silver Mountain's Reliquias Mine Confirms High-Grade Intercepts
Meridian Mining Drills Best Copper-Gold VMS Intercept at Cabaçal: 12.7% CuEq / 19.0g/t AuEq over 12.8m in High-Grade Feeder Zone
Lithium Chile Completes Three Additional Holes on Salar De Arizaro Development Drill Program
SSR Mining Announces Positive Exploration Results at Puna Project
Lithium South Completes Final Hole of Resource Expansion Program at HMN Lithium Project, Salta Province, Argentina
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Mining & Metals (Argentina)
Junior exploration roundup: Collective, ATEX, AbraSilver and more
Companies operating in Chile, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia provide updates.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Rincón (Argosy, Puna Mining)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
56 minutes ago
- Project: Rincón Salar (Rio Tinto)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
57 minutes ago
- Project: Sal de Oro (Hombre Muerto Norte)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours from now
- Project: Mariana
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours from now
- Project: Centenario-Ratones
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours from now
- Project: Pastos Grandes
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours from now
- Project: Salinas Grandes salar
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours from now
- Project: Cauchari
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours from now
- Project: Cauchari-Olaroz, First Phase (Minera Exar)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours from now
- Project: Olaroz-Cauchari (Lake Resources)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours from now
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Minera Santa Rita, S. de R.L. de C.V. (MSR)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Catamarca Minera y Energética Sociedad del Estado - Camyen S.E.
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Burgwardt y Cia S.A. Industrial, Comercial y Agro Ganadera (Burgwardt)
-
Burgwardt y CIA. S.A. Industrial, Comercial y Agro Ganadera (Burgwardt) is an Argentinean company with offices in Buenos Aires, whose origin goes back to 1901, and which has wor...
- Company: Yamana Argentina Servicios S.A.
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Minera Don Nicolás S.A. (Minera Don Nicolás)
-
Minera Don Nicolás S.A. is an Argentinean capital company established in 2015 to develop the gold and silver mining project Don Nicolás, located 38 km. far from Tres Cerros area...
- Company: Sergio Lopez & Associates
- Company: Audes Construcciones
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...