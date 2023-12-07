Brazil
Press Release

Lithium Ionic drills best intercept to date at Salinas; 1.13% Li2O over 28m and 1.60% Li2O over 12m, incl. 2.00% Li2O over 8m, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, December 07, 2023
Lithium Hydroxide Lithium Lithium Electrolyte Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources Exploration / Drilling Lithium Carbonate

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address