Nicaragua
Press Release

Mako Mining Intersects 37.80 g/t Au and 50.0 g/t Ag over 2.8m (Estimated True Width) at Las Conchitas, 16m from Surface, Outside of Current Mineral Resource Estimate

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Gold Exploration / Drilling Silver

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

31,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address