February 13, 2023

(Please note that this is a machine translation of the original release, issued in Spanish)

The lawyer from the University of Chile begins his duties this February 13, after having been appointed by the Executive Secretary of the CNE from the list of candidates sent by the Selection Committee within the framework of the public contest carried out through the System of Senior Public Management (ADP) of the Civil Service.

The Lawyer of the University of Chile, Mauricio Funes Huerta, was appointed Head of the Legal Department of the National Energy Commission (CNE), after concluding the public tender carried out through the Public Senior Management System (ADP) of the Civil Service.

The Professional also has an MBA from the Universidad Andrés Bello, in addition to a Diploma in Regulation of the Electricity Sector from the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Chile and a Postgraduate Degree in Economics and Finance from the Faculty of Economics and Business of the University of Chile and Georgetown University, in the United States.

Funes has extensive experience in electrical regulation. Since 2020, he has been a senior lawyer at the Ministry of Energy, where he was in charge of the tariff processes associated with the transmission segment.

He has also been the National Coordinator of Electromobility at the Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications, being in charge of the design of the business model, financing and implementation of regional electromobility projects. Additionally, between 2014 and 2019, the Professional worked at the National Energy Commission.

The Senior Public Management contest to fill this position began on October 30, 2022 and 90 applications were received.

The CNE is the technical body in charge of analyzing prices, tariffs and technical standards that energy production, generation, transport and distribution companies must adhere to, in order to have a sufficient, safe and quality service, compatible with the economic operation.

Among the main strategic objectives of the Legal Department are to participate actively, timely and efficiently in the development of institutional processes, guaranteeing their regulatory consistency, coherence and legal quality, in addition to promoting the analysis and legal improvement of the regulations of the energy sector, with concrete and timely proposals.