Mexican mining production edged down in 2022

Bnamericas Published: Monday, February 13, 2023
Steel Metals processing, smelting, refining and metal products Iron ore Demand Statistics Production

Mining production in Mexico fell slightly in 2022, affected in part by the weakening of other industries such as construction and steelmaking.

Statistics agency Inegi reported that the mining of metallic and non-metallic minerals dropped 0.6% last year, confirming the stagnation of the sector.

The head of economics think tank IDIC, José Luis de la Cruz, had forecast last month in an interview with BNamericas a drop of 0.7% for 2022, due to a decline in demand from sectors such as construction and for iron ore because of the weak performance of the steel industry.

Meanwhile, mining-related services rebounded 13% last year, according to Inegi.

In the same report, the agency reported that construction activity rose just 0.4%, affected by a 2.4% drop in the building/residential sector.

Mexican production of crude steel declined 1.6% and consumption fell 1.3% last year, affected by the weakness of the construction sector and higher inflation, according to the monthly report of industry association Canacero.

Last week, the economy mnistry reported that foreign direct investment in mining plummeted 66.5% in 2022 to US$1.6bn, although the preliminary figure includes the oil and gas sector.

Although the high base of comparison explains to a large extent the decrease, rising inflation, the global economic slowdown and the lack of new mining projects due to the freezing of concessions that trade associations such as the Mexican chamber of mines (Camimex) have waned about, also influenced the decline.

