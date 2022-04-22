Mexico
News

Mexico looks to award contract to repair 150 bridges in Morelos

Bnamericas Published: Friday, April 22, 2022
Tenders Bridge
Mexico looks to award contract to repair 150 bridges in Morelos

Mexico launched a tender to repair 150 bridges on the federal highway network in Morelos state. 

The tender notice was published by the infrastructure, communications and transport ministry on procurement site Compranet. 

The ministry plans to hold a meeting on April 27 in Cuernavaca, Morelos, to respond to questions, a day after a visit to the facilities that are to be refurbished. 

Interested parties may present their proposals either in physical format or digitally on May 4.

The winner is due to be announced May 13 and works should start May 16. 

To continue reading, subscribe to BNamericas to get all the information in this article and access to related news items and reports.

News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Everything you need to know about Mexico’s US$4bn AIFA airport

Everything you need to know about Mexico’s US$4bn AIFA airport

The Felipe Ángeles international airport (AIFA) was inaugurated on time on March 21, although some connectivity projects, among others, remain inco...

Mexican firm eyeing more water infrastructure opportunities

Mexican firm eyeing more water infrastructure opportunities

Mexican firm Cipro's CEO Manuel Salas Flores talks to BNamericas once again to give an update on the firm's portfolio in Latin America.

New Mexico airport to have air taxi service to capital

New Mexico airport to have air taxi service to capital

AMLO updates southern Mexico railway works

AMLO updates southern Mexico railway works

Mexico to assess national infrastructure

Mexico to assess national infrastructure

Phoenix Tower betting on energy-as-a-service in LatAm diversification

Phoenix Tower betting on energy-as-a-service in LatAm diversification

Construction of US$100mn Yaqui irrigation system to resume in April

Construction of US$100mn Yaqui irrigation system to resume in April

Spotlight: 6 port projects Mexico aims to complete by end-2024

Spotlight: 6 port projects Mexico aims to complete by end-2024

Lawmakers mull Mexico infra reform

Lawmakers mull Mexico infra reform

Mexico postpones tender for US$170mn Tunal II dam PPP

Mexico postpones tender for US$170mn Tunal II dam PPP

See more news

Subscribe to BNamericas and gain access to thousands of project profiles, key contacts and news.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

Latest news

Mexico looks to award maintenance contract for 150 bridges in Morelos

Mexico looks to award maintenance contract for 150 bridges in Morelos

LatAm ICT financing, investment watch

LatAm ICT financing, investment watch

Eletrobras investments fell 50% in 10 years

Eletrobras investments fell 50% in 10 years

Uruguay industrial energy inflation eases in March

Uruguay industrial energy inflation eases in March

Southern Cone infra and water watch

Southern Cone infra and water watch