Mexico looks to award contract to repair 150 bridges in Morelos
Mexico launched a tender to repair 150 bridges on the federal highway network in Morelos state.
The tender notice was published by the infrastructure, communications and transport ministry on procurement site Compranet.
The ministry plans to hold a meeting on April 27 in Cuernavaca, Morelos, to respond to questions, a day after a visit to the facilities that are to be refurbished.
Interested parties may present their proposals either in physical format or digitally on May 4.
The winner is due to be announced May 13 and works should start May 16.
News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
