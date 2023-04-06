Mexico
Mexico set to benefit from North American green hydrogen boom

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, April 06, 2023
Strong incentive structures are supercharging the North American green hydrogen industry, and Mexico stands to benefit if it can seize the opportunity.

In particular, a tax credit for clean hydrogen production contained within the US Inflation Reduction Act passed last year, to be implemented by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), could turn the country into one of the most lucrative early green hydrogen markets in the world, according to environmental advocacy group NRDC.

"We could take advantage of the know-how that we have to develop the technologies that are required by the hydrogen economy: electrolyzers, fuel cells, etcetera," Javier Salas, a Mexico-based hydrogen advisor at GIZ, told the audience during a World Hydrogen North America webinar on Tuesday.

"There will be a need for fuel cell trucks to maintain commerce between Mexico, the US and Canada. These are very long distances which will require hydrogen-powered vehicles. There's a big chance for Mexico to take advantage of that," Salas said.

Salas sees the short-term opportunities in Mexico as focusing on the state level instead of the federal level, where national energy policy has a very different focus:

"We mostly think about cooperation between federal governments and we underestimate the opportunities between subnational governments .... In Nuevo León, they've already published the first hydrogen initiative, which seeks to build a local hydrogen ecosystem by 2030."

While many countries are trying to position themselves as low-cost producers in the long term, the US has local applications and the industrial capacity to start adopting hydrogen on a shorter timetable, the panelists said.

Early uses include heavy industry, refining, fertilizers and local transport. A second stage of development would include the creation of large-scale hydrogen production hubs focused on exports and powering long-distance transport, including by plane, boat and truck.

Hydrogen will play a growing role in the trilateral agenda between the US, Canada and Mexico, as the countries recently said they would work together on creating regional standards for the sector with the ultimate goal being to develop "a North American clean hydrogen market" and "cross-border hydrogen clusters."

Public power utility CFE has also included green hydrogen development as part of its long-term business plan and is working on a green hydrogen pilot project that would use part of the power produced by the US$1bn Puerto Peñasco solar park, which is currently under construction.

