Mexico’s metallic and non-metallic mining output rose 1.2% year-on-year in January, reported statistics agency Inegi.

However, mining-related services plummeted 19.1% despite having rebounded 13% last year compared with 2021, according to Inegi.

In 2022, mining production fell 0.6%, mainly due to the weakening of other industries such as construction and steel.

Valeria Vázquez, lead partner of Deloitte Latin America's energy and resources area in Mexico, told BNamericas last month that the stagnation of mining is due, in general terms, "in addition to the particular conditions of the country, to the world economic situation and the geopolitical impacts of the conflict in Ukraine.”

In February, the economy ministry reported preliminary figures showing that foreign direct investment in mining plummeted 66.5% during 2022 to just over US$1.6bn, although that includes the oil and gas sector.

Although the high base of comparison largely explains the decrease, rising inflation, the global economic slowdown and the lack of new mining projects due to the freezing of concessions that trade associations such as mining chamber Camimex have warned about also influenced the drop.

Vázquez forecasts that in 2023 FDI levels will be modest due to the prospect of a slowdown in the US and moderate growth in China. The consultancy says the increase in the cost of capital is one of the main challenges to developing new projects in Mexico.