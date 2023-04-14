MINEM: FISE celebrates 11 years facilitating access to low-cost energy for more than 5 million homes
The Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) informs that this April 13 marks the 11th anniversary of the creation of the Social Energy Inclusion Fund (FISE), a mechanism that allows financing various programs that have promoted the massification of natural gas in the country. as well as access to low-cost energy, benefiting more than 5 million homes nationwide.
FISE was created on April 13, 2012 with the promulgation of Law No. 29852, which created the Hydrocarbons Energy Security System and the Energy Social Inclusion Fund, having among its objectives to guarantee universal access to energy for the population in conditions of poverty and vulnerability.
Administered by MINEM since February 2020, FISE allows millions of Peruvians, in all regions of the country, access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy, allowing them to improve their quality of life and promoting their economic development.
FISE, through the BonoGas program, has achieved that 1,176,194 households nationwide have natural gas for home use in Lima, Callao, La Libertad, Ica, Ancash, Lambayeque, Cajamarca, allowing them to access energy savings of approximately 50% compared to LPG.
Likewise, to date it has financed the connection to natural gas for the benefit of 1,105 soup kitchens and social support institutions, 6,954 Mypes and small businesses, 1,062 multi-family homes, and has paid for the construction of 274 kilometers of networks in Lima and Callao.
And through the GNV Savings program, the vehicular conversion to natural gas of 80,524 light vehicles has been financed in Lima, Callao, La Libertad, Ica, Cusco, Junín, Ancash, Lambayeque, Piura, and transportation has already been included in this process heavy and vehicular units that use LPG.
The FISE allows subsidizing the residential electricity rate of more than 2.8 million homes in the most vulnerable situation, helping these families improve their quality of life by accessing energy at a lower cost.
In terms of electrification, through FISE, the sustainability of the operation of photovoltaic panels is paid for in 208,145 homes, schools and health centers nationwide, and the cost of connection and connection of electrical energy was covered in favor of 17,532 families, for the first time to have electricity in their homes.
Additionally, through the LPG Discount Voucher, a discount is provided on the purchase of gas cylinders for the benefit of more than 955,000 families and social food support organizations located in areas without natural gas distribution networks, nationwide.
This discount is S/ 25 in most regions, S/ 43 for social food support organizations (soup kitchens of the Food Supplement Program, schools of the Qali Warma Program and Common Pots), nationwide; for families in the 50 districts with the highest poverty rates and households located in areas that produce hydrocarbons and natural gas. Finally, deliver a S/ 63 voucher in some districts of the Province of La Convención (Cusco).
