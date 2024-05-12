Bnamericas

MINEM: Prior Consultation Process Completes, carried out with 44 Native Communities in the area of Lot 8
The Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM), through the General Office of Social Management (OGGS), completed the prior consultation process with representatives of the 44 communities of direct influence of Lot 8, this is one of the fundamental rights that Our Native Communities have in our country.
This process began its final stage on January 27 of this year, with the closing of the first act, in which 21 communities of the Achuar and Urarina indigenous peoples of the Chambira and Corrientes basins reached agreements that will guarantee respect and effective exercise of their rights and the sustainable development of investments in hydrocarbons.
The second act was signed on February 16, with representatives of 3 independent native communities; Nuevo Progreso, Zapotal, and Santa Teresa, of the Chambira River, continuing with a third act, on February 20, closing the process with the Nueva Libertad native community of the Corrientes River.
It is worth mentioning that representatives of the native communities visited the Minister of Energy and Mines, Romulo Mucho, to express their interest in reactivating hydrocarbon activities in Lot 8, emphasizing the generation of employment and development that it would bring in favor of the population. as well as resources that will contribute to closing gaps.
Continuing with this process, on March 24, the OGGS of the MINEM signed the fourth minutes of consultation with representatives of 18 communities of the Chambira, Corrientes and Tigre rivers belonging to the Kichwa, Achuar and Urarinas indigenous peoples, in addition to three indigenous organizations. .
Finally, on May 5, the MINEM, as responsible for this process, concluded the dialogue with the Native Community of Saramurillo, which was reflected in the signing of the final act signed by the representatives of the Executive, Regional Government of Loreto, municipalities and communal authorities.
The MINEM, through the OGGS, has successfully obtained the signature of 44 communities located in the Lot 8 area, reflecting the will and openness to dialogue expressed by the parties, during all stages of the process, allowing agreements to be reached and achieve the closure of the Prior Consultation.
News in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
Peru roundup: Refinery call, offshore exploration, LNG green light
A review of hydrocarbon sector developments in the Andean nation.
MINEM: Massification of natural gas arrived in the Tacna region
After 5 years of paralysis, FISE resumes the construction of external networks that will allow families to have energy at a lower cost in their homes
