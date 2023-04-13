Minera Cerro Verde emerges as Peru's top copper miner
Copper output at Cerro Verde grew 3.9% year-on-year in February to 36,525t, overtaking previous top producer Antamina, which reported a reduction of 0.2% to 33,417t.
Cerro Verde is controlled by US company Freeport-McMoRan and Antamina is owned by Glencore (33.75%), BHP (33.75%), Teck Resources (22.50%) and Mitsubishi (10%).
In January-February, Cerro Verde produced 74,600t, or 20.1% of national output. Total output this year is expected to reach 2.8Mt, according to the latest report from the energy and mines ministry (Minem).
Operations normalized overall. After contracting in January, monthly copper production rebounded 11.6% to 192,334t in February. Total January-February output reached 371,119t, down 0.1%.
Southern Copper, operator of the Cuajone and Toquepala mines, posted a 2.3% monthly increase to 27,509t, while Chinalco, a subsidiary of China’s Aluminum Corp., said production at the Toromocho project rebounded 16% to 19,905t.
Anglo American's Quellaveco produced 17,370t in February and 37,310t in the first two months. Although a comparative basis is still lacking since commercial operations began in September, output has been lower than in 2022.
Production at Las Bambas, Antapaccay and Hudbay fell 22% to 14,040t, 49% to 5,943t and 8% to 6,090t due to blockades and protests that forced stoppages in early February. Operations resumed in mid-February. Combined, the mines produced 69,461t in January and February, down 17%.
OTHERS
Gold production fell 4.9% to 217,974oz in February. Poderosa, the leading miner in La Libertad region, posted growth of 5.1% to 22,298oz, while Yanacocha's output fell 3.4% to 19,230oz.
Zinc production fell 5.9% to 101,162t, but Antamina's zinc output grew 2.5% to 49,468t and Volcan‘s 8.1% to 11,714t.
Tin production contracted 99.3% to just 14t. Peru’s only tin miner, Minsur, said February was lost, as work at the San Rafael mine stopped in mid-January and resumed only at the end of February.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Mining & Metals (Peru)
Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine hit by Peru protests
According to a release, since January 4 Antapaccay has been operating under very complex conditions.
Chinese firms in Peru's mining sector focusing on copper, iron ore and port developments
Firms from the Asian giant have invested more than US$16bn in mining since 2009, when the two countries signed a free trade agreement.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Picha
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Lacsha
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: florida canyon
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Toromocho expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Los Chancas
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Santa María I mining operations and beneficiation plant expansion (Poderosa mine expansion)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Romina
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: black hill
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Colorado
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: the carmen
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Minera Eldorado Ocros S.A.C.
- Company: Dentons Lima
- Company: Sombrero Minerales S.A.C.
- Company: SLM Mining Services
- Company: H&I Asociados SRL
- Company: Activos Mineros S.A.C. (AMSAC)
-
Activos Mineros is a Peruvian state company under private law created in 2006 and which operates under the National Fund for the Financing of State Business Activity (FONAFE). T...
- Company: Minera Boroo Misquichilca
-
Minera Boroo Misquichilca, formerly known as Minera Barrick Misquichilca S.A. (MBM) is a local subsidiary of Boroo Pte Ltd (Singapore). The company operates the open pit mine La...
- Company: Laboratorios Analíticos del Sur
- Company: Compañía Minera Zafranal S.A.C. (Minera Zafranal)
-
Compañía Minera Zafranal S.A.C. (CMZ), an 80:20 JV between Canadian mining company Teck Resources Ltd. and Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (MMC), is assessing the potential to ...