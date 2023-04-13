Copper output at Cerro Verde grew 3.9% year-on-year in February to 36,525t, overtaking previous top producer Antamina, which reported a reduction of 0.2% to 33,417t.

Cerro Verde is controlled by US company Freeport-McMoRan and Antamina is owned by Glencore (33.75%), BHP (33.75%), Teck Resources (22.50%) and Mitsubishi (10%).

In January-February, Cerro Verde produced 74,600t, or 20.1% of national output. Total output this year is expected to reach 2.8Mt, according to the latest report from the energy and mines ministry (Minem).

Operations normalized overall. After contracting in January, monthly copper production rebounded 11.6% to 192,334t in February. Total January-February output reached 371,119t, down 0.1%.

Southern Copper, operator of the Cuajone and Toquepala mines, posted a 2.3% monthly increase to 27,509t, while Chinalco, a subsidiary of China’s Aluminum Corp., said production at the Toromocho project rebounded 16% to 19,905t.

Anglo American's Quellaveco produced 17,370t in February and 37,310t in the first two months. Although a comparative basis is still lacking since commercial operations began in September, output has been lower than in 2022.

Production at Las Bambas, Antapaccay and Hudbay fell 22% to 14,040t, 49% to 5,943t and 8% to 6,090t due to blockades and protests that forced stoppages in early February. Operations resumed in mid-February. Combined, the mines produced 69,461t in January and February, down 17%.

OTHERS

Gold production fell 4.9% to 217,974oz in February. Poderosa, the leading miner in La Libertad region, posted growth of 5.1% to 22,298oz, while Yanacocha's output fell 3.4% to 19,230oz.

Zinc production fell 5.9% to 101,162t, but Antamina's zinc output grew 2.5% to 49,468t and Volcan‘s 8.1% to 11,714t.

Tin production contracted 99.3% to just 14t. Peru’s only tin miner, Minsur, said February was lost, as work at the San Rafael mine stopped in mid-January and resumed only at the end of February.