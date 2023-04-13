Peru
News

Minera Cerro Verde emerges as Peru's top copper miner

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, April 13, 2023
Gold Metals processing, smelting, refining and metal products Copper Zinc
Minera Cerro Verde emerges as Peru's top copper miner

Copper output at Cerro Verde grew 3.9% year-on-year in February to 36,525t, overtaking previous top producer Antamina, which reported a reduction of 0.2% to 33,417t.

Cerro Verde is controlled by US company Freeport-McMoRan and Antamina is owned by Glencore (33.75%), BHP (33.75%), Teck Resources (22.50%) and Mitsubishi (10%).

In January-February, Cerro Verde produced 74,600t, or 20.1% of national output. Total output this year is expected to reach 2.8Mt, according to the latest report from the energy and mines ministry (Minem).

Operations normalized overall. After contracting in January, monthly copper production rebounded 11.6% to 192,334t in February. Total January-February output reached 371,119t, down 0.1%.

Southern Copper, operator of the Cuajone and Toquepala mines, posted a 2.3% monthly increase to 27,509t, while Chinalco, a subsidiary of China’s Aluminum Corp., said production at the Toromocho project rebounded 16% to 19,905t.

Anglo American's Quellaveco produced 17,370t in February and 37,310t in the first two months. Although a comparative basis is still lacking since commercial operations began in September, output has been lower than in 2022.

Production at Las Bambas, Antapaccay and Hudbay fell 22% to 14,040t, 49% to 5,943t and 8% to 6,090t due to blockades and protests that forced stoppages in early February. Operations resumed in mid-February. Combined, the mines produced 69,461t in January and February, down 17%.

OTHERS

Gold production fell 4.9% to 217,974oz in February. Poderosa, the leading miner in La Libertad region, posted growth of 5.1% to 22,298oz, while Yanacocha's output fell 3.4% to 19,230oz.

Zinc production fell 5.9% to 101,162t, but Antamina's zinc output grew 2.5% to 49,468t and Volcan‘s 8.1% to 11,714t.

Tin production contracted 99.3% to just 14t. Peru’s only tin miner, Minsur, said February was lost, as work at the San Rafael mine stopped in mid-January and resumed only at the end of February.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Mining & Metals (Peru)

Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine hit by Peru protests

Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine hit by Peru protests

According to a release, since January 4 Antapaccay has been operating under very complex conditions.

Chinese firms in Peru's mining sector focusing on copper, iron ore and port developments

Chinese firms in Peru's mining sector focusing on copper, iron ore and port developments

Firms from the Asian giant have invested more than US$16bn in mining since 2009, when the two countries signed a free trade agreement.

Mines in southern Peru mines worst hit by protests

Mines in southern Peru mines worst hit by protests

Peru's mining exports plummeted in November

Peru's mining exports plummeted in November

Junior exploration roundup: Prime Mining, Silver Tiger, Tinka Resources and more

Junior exploration roundup: Prime Mining, Silver Tiger, Tinka Resources and more

Peru: Government will promote nine large mining projects and will promote the network of pipelines for the massification of natural gas

Peru: Government will promote nine large mining projects and will promote the network of pipelines for the massific...

Peruvian business confidence improves after Castillo's removal

Peruvian business confidence improves after Castillo's removal

Peru: Tinka Resources Drills Spectacular Hole at Ayawilca: 38.9 M @ 20% Zinc Including 10.4 M @ 42% Zinc

Peru: Tinka Resources Drills Spectacular Hole at Ayawilca: 38.9 M @ 20% Zinc Including 10.4 M @ 42% Zinc

Regions of Peru received more than 10,955 million soles from mining royalties during 2022

Regions of Peru received more than 10,955 million soles from mining royalties during 2022

Peruvian mining registered increases in copper, zinc, iron and tin in November 2022

Peruvian mining registered increases in copper, zinc, iron and tin in November 2022

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Picha
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 months ago
  • Project: Lacsha
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 months ago
  • Project: Los Chancas
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 months ago
  • Project: Romina
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 4 months ago
  • Project: black hill
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 4 months ago
  • Project: Colorado
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 4 months ago
  • Project: the carmen
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 4 months ago

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Activos Mineros S.A.C.  (AMSAC)
  • Activos Mineros is a Peruvian state company under private law created in 2006 and which operates under the National Fund for the Financing of State Business Activity (FONAFE). T...
  • Company: Minera Boroo Misquichilca
  • Minera Boroo Misquichilca, formerly known as Minera Barrick Misquichilca S.A. (MBM) is a local subsidiary of Boroo Pte Ltd (Singapore). The company operates the open pit mine La...

Latest news

Mexico's acquisition of Iberdrola assets is a 'powerful political message'

Mexico's acquisition of Iberdrola assets is a 'powerful political message'

Minera Cerro Verde emerges as Peru's top copper miner

Minera Cerro Verde emerges as Peru's top copper miner

Mexico's migration policy crumbles after fatal fire

Mexico's migration policy crumbles after fatal fire

Brazil electric power trading grows more than 30%

Brazil electric power trading grows more than 30%

Telecom Argentina expects to reach 22% renewable energy by year-end

Telecom Argentina expects to reach 22% renewable energy by year-end