Minsud Resources Encounters 526.0m at 0.33% Cu, 16.11 g/t Ag, and 0.38% Zn, including 29.0m at 0.84% Cu, 0.27 g/t Au, 129.38 g/t Ag, and 1.75% Zn at Chinchillones
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, September 05, 2024
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
31,000+ projects in Latin America.
39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.