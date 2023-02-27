Movistar press release

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

Buenos Aires, February 27, 2022.- Movistar was awarded the Ookla Speedtest Award as the fastest Internet in Argentina for the second consecutive time, within the framework of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which takes place between February 27 and on March 2 in Barcelona. During the event, the company also announced that it exceeded one million clients connected with fiber optics and achieved deployment in 3.8 million homes, so that they can access Movistar's Internet service. By 2023, Movistar plans to scale to 4 million homes connected to the fiber network.

The MWC is the largest event in the connectivity ecosystem, where tens of thousands of senior executives from the world's leading companies, international governments and pioneering technology companies converge to make decisions about the industry. This morning, Alejandro Lastra, Director of Public Affairs and Regulation, was there to receive Ookla's Speedtest award.

“This achievement is the result of an investment in state-of-the-art networks that we have been carrying out from Movistar, added to the commitment of the company's human team. We seek to generate the necessary conditions to anticipate and manage an increasingly demanding demand from customers, following the objective of bringing connectivity to the largest number of homes and promoting the technological development of society and digital inclusion," said Marcelo. Tarakdjian, CEO of Telefónica Movistar Argentina.

“The Speedtest Awards, presented by Ookla, are an elite designation reserved for the fastest and highest performing mobile and fixed broadband operators around the world. It is a pleasure to give Movistar the award for the Fastest Fixed Network in Argentina. This recognition is testament to their exceptional performance in Q3 and Q4 2022 in Ookla's rigorous analysis of consumer-initiated tests conducted with Speedtest," said Doug Suttles, Ookla's CEO.

The assessment arises from a rigorous analysis of millions of speed tests carried out by the same users of the service. The award recognizes and highlights the outstanding performance of Movistar Fibra, as the fastest Internet in the country. Thus, customers have access to a highly stable Internet service, with great transmission capacity and with minimal possibilities of micro-cuts and interference.

After 2022 in which it adapted its value proposition to provide the greatest benefits to its customers, Movistar is promoting its strategy focused on continuing to invest, to provide the best connectivity on the market.

About Telefónica Movistar Argentina

Telefónica is one of the largest integrated communications operators in the world. It has a presence in 14 countries.

In Argentina, it operates under the commercial brand Movistar.

Movistar Argentina has more than 21 million customer accesses, which include fixed and mobile lines and connectivity, and a fiber optic transport network with a length of more than 34,000 kilometers (between its own and third parties), in addition to the service of TV.

The company offers the means to facilitate communication between people, providing them with the most secure and cutting-edge technology, so that they live better and achieve everything they set out to do.

Under a constant and growing investment strategy, Movistar is one of the main market players in the development of 4G and FTTH communications networks to bring customers new and better connectivity experiences.

About Ookla

Ookla is a global provider of the leading and most widespread tool for measuring customer connection speeds.

With millions of active users, Ookla is the global leader in Internet performance testing and measurement. In Argentina, it has more than 4 million quarterly samples and representativeness throughout the country's geography.

Speedtest awards for top speed providers are determined by a Speed Score™ that incorporates a measure of each provider's upload and download speeds to rank network speed performance.