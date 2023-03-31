National Government puts into operation the largest Wind Farm in Ecuador
This Ministry of Energy and Mines release was published using machine translation.
This March 31, the Huascachaca Wind Farm enters commercial operation with 50 megawatts (MW) of power, which makes it the largest plant of its kind in the country, through which clean and renewable energy will be delivered to more than 90,000 homes. With this work, which had an investment of USD 90 million , the Ministry of Energy and Mines, through its generating company ELECAUSTRO, continues to strengthen the country's generating park for the benefit of Ecuadorians.
The Park is located in the San Sebastian de Yuluc parish, Saraguro canton, Loja province, and consists of 14 wind turbines of 3,571 megawatts (MW) each, which will supply 130 GWh (Gigawatt Hours) of energy per year, through the line Cuenca – Loja of 138 kV (kilovolts).
With the commissioning of this project, the electricity sector adds a new renewable energy plant for the benefit of all Ecuadorians and which will also reduce the emission of 76,000 tons of CO2 and save 10 million fossil fuels per year.
Christian Piedra Lazo, Manager of ELECAUSTRO indicated that through inter-institutional cooperation agreements under the terms established by the Law, studies, designs and improvement of roads have been launched, accompaniment on issues of sustainable productive alternatives, delivery of agricultural inputs, hydrosanitary works, among others, also increasing the tourist potential of the area, which has resulted in the generation of 450 direct jobs and 1,800 indirect jobs in its different stages.
The National Government through the Ministry of Energy and Mines, continues to expand the generating park of Ecuador, to ensure the supply of energy for Ecuadorians through clean and renewable sources.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Electric Power (Ecuador)
New procurement delay for Coca Codo Sinclair erosion studies
The 1.5GW Coca Codo Sinclair hydro is Ecuador's largest power complex.
Energy transition: The pending challenges for 'the cleanest region on the planet'
BNamericas spoke with Leonardo Beltrán, a non-resident fellow at the Institute of the Americas and former Mexican energy undersecretary, about the ...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Ecuador)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Shyri 1 Photovoltaic Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 years ago
- Project: Imbabura-Pimán Solar Farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 years ago
- Project: Santa Elena Photovoltaic Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 years ago
- Project: Baeza Hydro Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Solarconnection Solar Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 years ago
- Project: Cóndor Solar
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 years ago
- Project: Manduriacu Hydro Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 years ago
- Project: Esmeraldas II Thermo Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 years ago
- Project: Chalpatán geothermal project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Ecuador)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Maintronic Ecuador
- Company: Grupo Noroccidental
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Megacables S.A.
- Company: Sinelexp
- Company: Adeplan Cia. Ltda.
- Company: Consorcio Parque Eólico Minas de Huascachaca
-
Consorcio Parque Eólico Minas de Huascachaca is a company formed by Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios, SA and Sinohydro Corporation Ltd. for the execution of the Parque Eólico Min...
- Company: Ridrensur
- Company: Consultora Cav