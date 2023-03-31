This Ministry of Energy and Mines release was published using machine translation.

This March 31, the Huascachaca Wind Farm enters commercial operation with 50 megawatts (MW) of power, which makes it the largest plant of its kind in the country, through which clean and renewable energy will be delivered to more than 90,000 homes. With this work, which had an investment of USD 90 million , the Ministry of Energy and Mines, through its generating company ELECAUSTRO, continues to strengthen the country's generating park for the benefit of Ecuadorians.

The Park is located in the San Sebastian de Yuluc parish, Saraguro canton, Loja province, and consists of 14 wind turbines of 3,571 megawatts (MW) each, which will supply 130 GWh (Gigawatt Hours) of energy per year, through the line Cuenca – Loja of 138 kV (kilovolts).

With the commissioning of this project, the electricity sector adds a new renewable energy plant for the benefit of all Ecuadorians and which will also reduce the emission of 76,000 tons of CO2 and save 10 million fossil fuels per year.

Christian Piedra Lazo, Manager of ELECAUSTRO indicated that through inter-institutional cooperation agreements under the terms established by the Law, studies, designs and improvement of roads have been launched, accompaniment on issues of sustainable productive alternatives, delivery of agricultural inputs, hydrosanitary works, among others, also increasing the tourist potential of the area, which has resulted in the generation of 450 direct jobs and 1,800 indirect jobs in its different stages.

The National Government through the Ministry of Energy and Mines, continues to expand the generating park of Ecuador, to ensure the supply of energy for Ecuadorians through clean and renewable sources.