Panama
News

Panama's mobile market on the verge of transformation

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
LTE-M Mobile broadband Mergers & Acquisitions Mobile devices Regulator Mobile Network Operator
Panama's mobile market on the verge of transformation

With a new operator on the way and the reinforcement of existing telcos, the mobile market in Panama is on the verge of a transformation.

The announcement of the acquisition of Claro Panamá by Cable & Wireless Panamá from América Móvil precipitated the exit of Digicel, the third mobile operator in the market and part of a group that is having financial difficulties.

A new third operator is now expected while regulator Asep bolsters the operations of the two largest telcos in the market with additional spectrum.

Asep assigned Cable & Wireless 44 additional frequencies for mobile telephony services and 24 frequencies for the use of telecommunications transport services.

The regulator also decided to assign Tigo 44 additional frequencies for mobile telephony.

The frequencies assigned are in the 5GHz, 6GHz and 7.5GHz bands and between 10GHz and 19GHz (see attached files).

The decisions were made in November, but were published on the regulator's website this month.

According to the watchdog, Panama had an estimated 6.8mn mobile lines at the end of 2022, of which 3.8mn were LTE lines.

Tigo is the biggest operator in the market. Cable & Wireless, merged with Claro since July, reported 2.17mn mobile subscribers as of end-2022 in its latest earnings report.

Any operator that acquires the Digicel concession, its users and network assets must enter the mobile market as a competitor, since a 2018 law establishes that there must be at least three concessionaires offering these services.

Digicel is estimated to have around 300,000 users, according to figures published by Asep in the tender for its concession.

The incoming operator will have to compete with two well-established operators and in a market with 157% mobile penetration and 96% coverage of the population.

In the tender launched by Asep, General International Telecom Panama (Gitpan) was the only bidder.

General International Telecom is a new company that acquired the assets of Telefónica in El Salvador. In Salvadoran media it was reported that the company is backed by Grupo Financiero Atlántida.

The Panamanian telecommunications market, including mobile telephony, mobile broadband, pay-TV and fixed broadband, generated revenues of US$1.11bn in 2020, with cellular mobile services accounting for US$592mn of that total, or 53%.

Investments in the sector reached US$276mn in 2022, US$10mn more than was disbursed in 2021.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: ICT (Panama)

ESG regulations speeding up demand for software

ESG regulations speeding up demand for software

Chile’s securities regulator recently published standards for companies to report their policies and goals in environmental, social and governance ...

Who is set to benefit most from Panama’s consolidating telecoms industry?

Who is set to benefit most from Panama’s consolidating telecoms industry?

With the three main players about to face off locally, one particular group is seen by Fitch analysts as better positioned.

Cable & Wireless Panamá SA declares dividends for B /. 39,671,947.00

Cable & Wireless Panamá SA declares dividends for B /. 39,671,947.00

Spotlight: The biggest LatAm telecom M&As in 2021

Spotlight: The biggest LatAm telecom M&As in 2021

C&W Business joins Microsoft's Cloud Solution Direct Provider program

C&W Business joins Microsoft's Cloud Solution Direct Provider program

C&W Panamá expects the acquisition of Claro to benefit the entire market

C&W Panamá expects the acquisition of Claro to benefit the entire market

América Móvil sells Claro Panamá for US$200mn

América Móvil sells Claro Panamá for US$200mn

Where Latin America financial inclusion efforts need focusing

Where Latin America financial inclusion efforts need focusing

Sparkle launches Panama Digital Gateway with Trans Ocean Network

Sparkle launches Panama Digital Gateway with Trans Ocean Network

Liberty Latin America's plans for Costa Rica

Liberty Latin America's plans for Costa Rica

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: ICT

Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: ICT (Panama)

Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Grupo Eleta
  • Panama City-based Grupo Eleta, established in 1950, has businesses in the telecommunications, energy, real estate and agroindustry sectors. In 2013, the company through its subs...

Latest news

Petrobras launches subsea, downstream tenders

Petrobras launches subsea, downstream tenders

Bogotá plans abbreviated tender for 2 sections of Calle 13 highway

Bogotá plans abbreviated tender for 2 sections of Calle 13 highway

Costa Rica, Cabei seek consulting firm for San José-San Ramón road corridor

Costa Rica, Cabei seek consulting firm for San José-San Ramón road corridor

Spotlight: The foreign mining companies exploring in Peru

Spotlight: The foreign mining companies exploring in Peru

Brazilian manganese miner Buritirama unveils nearly US$200mn plan

Brazilian manganese miner Buritirama unveils nearly US$200mn plan