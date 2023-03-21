Panama's mobile market on the verge of transformation
With a new operator on the way and the reinforcement of existing telcos, the mobile market in Panama is on the verge of a transformation.
The announcement of the acquisition of Claro Panamá by Cable & Wireless Panamá from América Móvil precipitated the exit of Digicel, the third mobile operator in the market and part of a group that is having financial difficulties.
A new third operator is now expected while regulator Asep bolsters the operations of the two largest telcos in the market with additional spectrum.
Asep assigned Cable & Wireless 44 additional frequencies for mobile telephony services and 24 frequencies for the use of telecommunications transport services.
The regulator also decided to assign Tigo 44 additional frequencies for mobile telephony.
The frequencies assigned are in the 5GHz, 6GHz and 7.5GHz bands and between 10GHz and 19GHz (see attached files).
The decisions were made in November, but were published on the regulator's website this month.
According to the watchdog, Panama had an estimated 6.8mn mobile lines at the end of 2022, of which 3.8mn were LTE lines.
Tigo is the biggest operator in the market. Cable & Wireless, merged with Claro since July, reported 2.17mn mobile subscribers as of end-2022 in its latest earnings report.
Any operator that acquires the Digicel concession, its users and network assets must enter the mobile market as a competitor, since a 2018 law establishes that there must be at least three concessionaires offering these services.
Digicel is estimated to have around 300,000 users, according to figures published by Asep in the tender for its concession.
The incoming operator will have to compete with two well-established operators and in a market with 157% mobile penetration and 96% coverage of the population.
In the tender launched by Asep, General International Telecom Panama (Gitpan) was the only bidder.
General International Telecom is a new company that acquired the assets of Telefónica in El Salvador. In Salvadoran media it was reported that the company is backed by Grupo Financiero Atlántida.
The Panamanian telecommunications market, including mobile telephony, mobile broadband, pay-TV and fixed broadband, generated revenues of US$1.11bn in 2020, with cellular mobile services accounting for US$592mn of that total, or 53%.
Investments in the sector reached US$276mn in 2022, US$10mn more than was disbursed in 2021.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Panama)
ESG regulations speeding up demand for software
Chile’s securities regulator recently published standards for companies to report their policies and goals in environmental, social and governance ...
Who is set to benefit most from Panama’s consolidating telecoms industry?
With the three main players about to face off locally, one particular group is seen by Fitch analysts as better positioned.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Hortolândia Data Center Extension 5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Data Center in Porto Alegre (SPOAPA01)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Scala Data Center Curauma - Stage 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Google Cloud Region in Mexico
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: North Connected Program
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Scala Data Center Campus
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Humboldt Project (Trans-Pacific Submarine Cable, Asia-South America)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Data Center Chile 2
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Optical Mesh - Santos Basin
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 01)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
Other companies in: ICT (Panama)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Trans Ocean Network Corp. (Trans Ocean Network)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Grupo de Comunicaciones Digitales, S.A. (Tigo Panamá)
-
Tigo Panama is the local entity of the multinational company of mobile services, internet and cable television. The firm has been present in Panama since 2019 when it acquired C...
- Company: Cable & Wireless Panamá S.A. (+Móvil Panamá)
-
Mobile telephony firm Cable & Wireless Panamá S.A. (+Móvil Panamá) offers fixed, mobile and broadband services in the country. The operator is also a supplier of pay-TV and ente...
- Company: Calatel Panamá S.A. (Calatel)
- Company: Digicel Panamá Ltd. (Digicel Panamá)
- Company: Grupo Eleta
-
Panama City-based Grupo Eleta, established in 1950, has businesses in the telecommunications, energy, real estate and agroindustry sectors. In 2013, the company through its subs...
- Company: Captura Visual Soluciones Audiovisuales SA de CV (Captura Visual)
-
Captura Visual is a company based in Panama which specializes in creating visual media for infrastructure projects such as hydroelectric plants, subway systems, water treatment ...
- Company: Mobilnet de Panamá S.A.