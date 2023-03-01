Peruvian miner Buenaventura looks to invest US$360mn this year
Peruvian precious metals-focused miner Buenaventura will invest up to US$360mn this year, CFO Daniel Domínguez said in the company’s latest results presentation.
Buenaventura, which resumed construction of the San Gabriel mine at the end of October, plans to invest US$190mn in the Moquegua region gold project in 2023, US$50mn in the Yumpag silver deposit in Pasco region and around US$50mn to improve the management and capacity of the tailings dam at the El Brocal mine, Domínguez said.
He said the budget for exploration is US$80-90mn, of which "US$50mn will go towards exploration at [existing] operations, while some US$35mn will go to greenfield projects."
The company expects Uchucchacua to resume operations in 4Q23 and said Yumpag has the necessary permits to start up in the same quarter. The Julcani mine, which was halted due to protests, resumed operations in February and the expectation is that San Gabriel will still start operations in 2025. Total capex for San Gabriel remains at US$470mn.
In 2022, the company invested US$152mn. "The increase is explained by the stoppage we had at San Gabriel [in the middle of last year]. Now we have to continue with pending work," said CEO Leandro García.
According to Domínguez, Buenaventura will rely on dividends from its minority share in the Freeport McMoRan-controlled Cerro Verde copper mine – US$79mn in 2022 – to help fund the capex, with more expected in 2023.
"We have US$250mn in cash that we’re going to use, and we expect dividends from Cerro Verde that could range between US$100mn and US$120mn. In case we need cash, we could raise US$50-100mn," he added.
RESULTS
Buenaventura's revenues reached US$246mn in 4Q22, down from US$253mn in 4Q21. In the full year, revenues fell 8% to US$825mn.
Quarterly gold production, including that of subsidiaries La Zanja and El Brocal, fell 10% year-on-year to 53,100oz, while silver output was down 25% to 1.7Moz.
The company posted net income of US$68.7mn in 4Q22 compared to a net loss of US$222mn a year earlier. According to the presentation, the 4Q21 figure included a net loss of US$301mn from discontinued operations, mainly due to the reclassification of Buenaventura's interest in the Yanacocha mine in Cajamarca region.
Full-year net income reached US$603mn as a result of the sale of its stake in Yanacocha to US-based majority owner Newmont.
