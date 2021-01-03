This Petroperú release was published using machine translation.

This Sunday, January 3, the Norperuano Pipeline (ONP) restarted its operations in its sections I and II, after being paralyzed since September 28, 2020, and after the government regained control of the facilities of Station 5, in the Loretan province Dátem del Marañón.

In this way, the pumping of crude oil from Station 5 to Terminal Bayóvar (Section II) was restored; previously, on December 28, 2020, the pumping had started from Station 1 to Station 5 (Section I); while the North Branch is also operational. Prior to the restart of activities at the ONP, cleaning, fumigation and maintenance work was carried out at Station 5, as well as the revision of the equipment.

This commissioning is carried out with the guarantees of strict compliance with the biosafety protocols, contemplated in the PETROPERÚ COVID-19 Surveillance, Prevention and Control Plan, in order to ensure the health of its workers, contractors, clients, suppliers and neighboring communities. In this sense, all workers have passed medical controls and the Covid-19 discard test is applied, among other measures. Similarly, there are specialized personnel in the area for permanent medical surveillance.

During the current period, maintenance work continues on the pipeline at kilometer 323 of the ONP, near the Santa Rosa community, in the Manseriche district, Dátem del Marañón.

The ONP crosses the three natural regions of the country and five departments: Loreto Amazonas, Cajamarca, Lambayeque and Piura. It is 1,106 kilometers long, of which 854 kilometers correspond to the main pipeline (sections I & II) and 252 kilometers to the north branch. Its function is to transport crude oil from the production fields of the Peruvian jungle to the Bayóvar Terminal located on the north coast of Peru.

Considered a critical national asset, the ONP enables the value of oil from the Peruvian jungle, which at the same time allows the generation of the oil canon, for the benefit of local and regional governments from which this natural resource is extracted. Hence the importance of maintaining the sustainability of the ONP's operation.