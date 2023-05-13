Bnamericas

This Petroperu release was published using machine translation.

In the native community (CCNN) of Nuevo Andoas, the last presentation of Petroperú as the new operator of Block 192 was made by Perupetro, before the 25 CCNN of the block that participated in this stage of In-person Citizen Participation Events provided for by the norm .

In addition to the apus of the CCNN, representatives of the Regional Government of Loreto attended, as well as the provincial mayor of Datem del Marañón, Welinton Silvano Alván, who highlighted the operation of Block 192 as a hope for the Amazonian people that will contribute to address the deficiencies in education and health. He also urged Petroperú to work responsibly.

For his part, Oscar Cárdenas, operations manager of Block 192, explained the activities in progress and those that are going to be carried out in this pre-operational stage established in the license contract in order to subsequently be in a position to restart production activities. He also reported that Perupetro has been requested to qualify the Altamesa firm as operating partner and answered the questions of the community members.

In total, four presentation meetings have been held, held on May 5, 6, 8 and 10 at CCNN located in the districts of El Tigre, Trompeteros (both in the province of Loreto) and Andoas (in the province of Datem del Marañón ). Representatives of Perupetro, Petroperú, the Ministry of Energy and Mines, the Regional Government of Loreto, municipal authorities and officials from Pensión 65, Midis, Programa Juntos and Provías participated in these activities.

The CCNNs involved in this process are: Marseille, Nuevo Remanente, Teniente Ruiz, Canaan, Vista Alegre, Salvador, Doce de Octubre, Andrés Avelino Cáceres, San Juan de Bartra, Centro Arenal, Betania, José Olaya, Nueva Jerusalén, Antioquia, Pampa Hermosa, Nueva Nazareth, Sauqui, Nuevo Porvenir, Andoas Viejo, Pañayacu, Alianza Capahuari, Andoas, Alianza Topal, Titiyacu and Los Jardines. Like the organizations FECONAT, OPIKAFPE, FECONACOR, ONAPP, FEDINAPA, FEDIQUEP and ORIAP.

Petroperú was incorporated by Perupetro as operator of Block 192 on March 1 of this year. As of this moment, pre-operational activities established in the license contract for 30 years have been launched, which will be carried out in two stages.

The first —with an estimated duration of six months— consists of the rehabilitation of the lot's infrastructure, focused on critical services, such as: rehabilitation of the Andoas camp; road maintenance and response to environmental emergencies; supply of electricity to the camp and to the CCNN; maintenance of accommodation, camps and food; among others. After which a second stage will follow, with a similar approximate duration, in which the rehabilitation of the production structure of the lot will be carried out.

Currently, road maintenance is being carried out on the roads and accesses to the deposits, the rehabilitation of the Andoas camp, the housing modules, the supply of electricity to the CCNNs of Nuevo Andoas, Porvenir and Los Jardines, the patrimonial security service and inspection through response crews to environmental risks, among other activities and services. To date, around 140 people are working on the lot.