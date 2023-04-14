President Boric inaugurates Chironta Reservoir and announces investment plan for irrigation and water efficiency
During his visit to the Arica and Parinacota Region, President Gabriel Boric led the inauguration ceremony of the Chironta Reservoir onThursday, an event attended by the Minister of Public Works, Jéssica López; the Undersecretary of Agriculture, Ignacia Fernández; the mayor of Arica, Gerardo Espíndola; parliamentarians from the region; and various representatives of the beneficiary communities.
"For me, it is of tremendous importance to meet in the extreme north of Chile to inaugurate this important project, the Chironta Reservoir, which is great news for the inhabitants of the Lluta River basin, which has been a highly anticipated project," said the President.
The President also announced an unprecedented investment plan in terms of irrigation and water efficiency for the country, which considers an investment of 150 billion pesos in 2023.
“We will implement the Valle de Lluta plan of the National Irrigation Commission that contemplates 3 billion pesos between 2023 and 2025, which will significantly improve the irrigation infrastructure for the entire valley. And, secondly, our Government will invest a historic amount of 150 billion pesos for the development of irrigation and water efficiency in Chile during this 2023," said Boric.
Chironta Reservoir
The Chironta Reservoir is a work to regulate the water resources of the Lluta River, whose purpose is to improve irrigation conditions and increase the current agricultural area of this valley and, additionally, contribute to the regulation of river floods that usually occur with a certain frequency as a result of the highland winter rains.
Among the benefits of the reservoir, improving irrigation conditions in the Lluta Valley stands out, increasing the current agricultural area from approximately 1,700 to 2,900 hectares.
Likewise, it increases irrigation security for 2,546 hectares, specifically, said surface now has a sufficient water flow to satisfy its irrigation demand in 85% of the time.
Investment plan
Within the 150 billion pesos contemplated in the plan to develop irrigation and water efficiency for the country, resources from the National Irrigation Commission (CNR) and the Institute for Agricultural Development (INDAP) of the Ministry of Agriculture are considered. Of these, 116 billion are destined to finance private projects of irrigation and drainage works of the Promotion Law, 3.5 billion to improve efficient water management and 32.5 billion to implement irrigation programs.
"From the Region of Arica and Parinacota, I tell all the farmers in the country that they have the certainty that we will continue to be present, that the country greatly values the work that you do, that we need you, that we value you and that we are going to continue working to improve their living conditions so that, all together, they can have a better future,” added President Boric.
Among the characteristics of the public tenders for 2023, it stands out that 83% of the resources are projected for small farmers and new special tenders will be opened for cooperatives, women, indigenous peoples and Plan Buen Vivir, items for food security, among others.
Regarding the irrigation programs, these include intra-farm and associative works, minor works in situations of risk of irrigation systems, and pre-feasibility and pre-investment study programs.
Additionally, Indap adjusted the regulations of the Legal Water Bonus (BLA) and established a safer and simpler strategy for the regularization of Water Use Rights (DAA) of accredited farmers.
