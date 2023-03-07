Statement Institute of Mining Engineers of Peru (IIMP)

March 7, 2023

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

During his participation in the PDAC 2023, which has been taking place in the city of Toronto, Miguel Cardozo , president of PERUMIN 36, pointed out that Peru has the possibility of producing 5 million metric tons of fine copper by 2031. This with the start-up of the projects in the pipeline and the geological advantages that the country has.

He also explained that from 2013 to date, the production of this mineral has doubled. “ MINEM presents a quite optimistic portfolio of projects; however, there is a huge challenge to be able to reach those levels of production. We must prepare ourselves to take that leap that implies not only the growth of mining, but also territorial development and the closing of social gaps in the country," he added.

Along the same lines, Cardozo mentioned that it is necessary to promote exploration, especially in the highest areas of the Andes, through a systematic effort. In addition, he argued that some projects are not progressing well.

“Work plans with a long-term vision are necessary. The generation of development is not built overnight, strategic planning is of vital importance in order to contribute to the improvement of key sectors such as health, education, security, among others”, he pointed out.

MINING AS A PILLAR OF DEVELOPMENT OF THE COUNTRY

The also director of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Peru (IIMP) specified that despite the fact that there is an important contribution to the country by the mining industry, there must be a better management of the resources that it generates so that it is reflected in the various cities where mining operations are carried out.

“Mining has contributed to the reduction of poverty in Peru. As of 2019, a reduction of 40 percentage points had been obtained, going from 60% to 20%, however, there are problems, especially political uncertainty that do not allow this percentage to continue to be reduced further, which grew to 27% due to COVID -19”, he specified.

He also mentioned that there are currently bureaucratic barriers that hinder investment through canons and royalties, and that it is reflected in the little development and sustainable economic growth of various regions of Peru.

“There is an urgent need to generate consensus and have positive leadership. In addition, it is important to have efficient investments, political stability and decentralized development plans that allow economic growth, and that favor the less favorable territories of the country,” concluded Cardozo.