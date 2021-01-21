Proinversión calls public tender for Ancon Industrial Park project
Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.
Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.
With your subscription you will have access to key data on:
9,000+ projects in Latin America
22,000+ global companies that do business in the region.
46,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects.
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish.
What our clients think of us
I have been a BNamericas subscriber for more than five years, relying on the information and the latest news on infrastructure and mining – all areas where the business I work for is active in Latin America... BNamericas has become my source for information and news to support decisions and plans.
Jaime SotoPresident and Director - Komatsu Mexico
Learn how BNamericas works
BNamericas is a platform tailored to your business, giving you can all the data and information you need in one place, with real-time alerts.