Peru's copper production fell in January for the first time in four months.

According to the mines and energy ministry (Minem), production dropped 0.3% compared to the same month 2022, after growing 15.3% in November and 19.8% in December.

The decline is the first since the start-up of Anglo American's Quellaveco project in September, which boosted copper production in 2022. Since the mine began operations and the end of January, Quellaveco produced 114,142t of copper.

While the December anti-government protests had no direct impact on production, there was an impact on operations in January. At Las Bambas, for instance, production was limited and transport of concentrates only resumed this month.

Other metals such as gold, molybdenum and zinc also saw significant drops in output in January.

BNamericas looks at the production of Peru’s main companies in the first month of the year compared to January 2022.

COPPER

Copper production fell to 198,621t. While Quellaveco added 19,941t in the month, the drop in output came largely from Las Bambas, Antapaccay and Antamina.

According to Minem, Las Bambas' production fell 18.2% to 21,325t, Antapaccay's 11.2% to 13,782t and Antamina's 21.9% to 30,766t. Antamina's drop in output led it to fall to second place in terms of the country’s largest copper producers, behind Cerro Verde, which is controlled by Freeport-McMoRan. Even Cerro Verde, however, posted lower production, albeit of just 0.3% to 38,075t.

At Southern Copper – which operates the Cuajone and Toquepala mines – and Chinalco (of Aluminum Corp of China), production also fell. Southern Copper posted a 6.3% drop to 29,736t, while Chinalco’s output fell 0.2% to 16,070t.

Although Canada’s Hudbay – which operates the Constancia mine on the Southern Mining Corridor – had problems due to the protests, it was one of the few companies where production increased in the period. According to the Minem report, production went from 5,820t to 8,280t.

OTHER METALS

Gold production in January fell 6.8% to 235,324oz. Poderosa – the largest producer and located in Trujillo region – posted a 6.9% drop to 21,392oz, while Yanacocha’s output dropped 23.6% to 17,568oz.

Zinc production fell 7% to 99,269t. Antamina’s output dropped 17.6% to 29,404t while Volcan s production was flat. Production of companies such as Nexa, Chungar and Catalina Huanca saw increases.

Tin output posted the biggest drop at 62.5%, from 2,410t to 905t. Minsur, Peru’s only tin miner, stopped production from the San Rafael mine in mid-January and only resumed operations at the end of February.

INVESTMENTS AND RISKS

According to the report, investments in the sector fell 2.9% to US$272mn. Investments in processing plants dropped 15% to US$69mn due to lower spending by Anglo American and to lower investment by Las Bambas because of the blockades.

The central bank expects mining investments to fall 16.6% in 2023. Based on official figures for 2022, that would mean mining investments of US$4.47bn in 2023 compared to US$5.36bn in 2022.

Although the social conflicts have waned and all the mines have resumed operations and transportation, underlying issues have not been resolved and there may be new blockades. Peru is currently “on hold” due to the rains that affect the northern and central areas, but disapproval of Dina Boluarte’s government and congress remains strong amid calls for early elections.